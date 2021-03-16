WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Tuesday, March 16

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

Tuesday, March 16 – 35th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced:

SCR 27 : Walker Brothers Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Nelson, Lindsay, Martin, Caputo)

: Walker Brothers Veterans Memorial Bridge (Romano, Nelson, Lindsay, Martin, Caputo) SR 20: Disability Advocacy Day (Maroney)

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 26: US Army TEC5 William “Bill” Thurman King Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 318 : Relating generally to public notice of unclaimed property held by State Treasurer

: Relating generally to public notice of unclaimed property held by State Treasurer Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Prohibiting intimidation and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors, and witnesses

: Prohibiting intimidation and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors, and witnesses Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 518 : Relating to grounds for administrative dissolution of certain companies, corporations, and partnerships

: Relating to grounds for administrative dissolution of certain companies, corporations, and partnerships Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2006 : Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2009 : Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities

: Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2263: Update the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 28 : Creating Open and Equal Opportunities in Student Activities Act

: Creating Open and Equal Opportunities in Student Activities Act Com. Sub. for SB 297 : Relating generally to modernizing Board of Treasury Investments

: Relating generally to modernizing Board of Treasury Investments Com. Sub. for SB 303 : Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (original similar to HB 2907)

: Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (original similar to HB 2907) SB 391 : Relating to study of child protective services and foster care workforce

: Relating to study of child protective services and foster care workforce Com. Sub. for SB 431 : Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV

: Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV Com. Sub. for SB 502 : Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15

: Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15 Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2008 : Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2013 : Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program

: Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2616: Amend the reporting to the Governor and the Legislature to have information continuously available on the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s website – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 562 : Relating to juvenile competency proceedings

: Relating to juvenile competency proceedings Com. Sub. for SB 566 : Relating to interpretations of school laws

: Relating to interpretations of school laws Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2372 : Allow pre-candidacy papers to be filed the day after the general election – (Com. amend. pending)

: Allow pre-candidacy papers to be filed the day after the general election – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2682: Relating to the issuance of license suspensions to insurance producers and insurance adjusters who have failed to meet continuing education requirements (original similar to SB 493)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SCR 16 : USMC Corporal Roger Lee Boothe Memorial Road

: USMC Corporal Roger Lee Boothe Memorial Road Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Exempting DOH from Purchasing Division procedures

: Exempting DOH from Purchasing Division procedures Originating Bill 1 : Relating to traffic regulations

: Relating to traffic regulations Com. Sub. for SB 440 : Relating to requirements on abandoned or discontinued state highway or road

: Relating to requirements on abandoned or discontinued state highway or road Eng. HB 2701: Relating to authorizing the Division of Rehabilitation Services to approve acceptable training programs required for low vision individuals to obtain a Class G drivers license

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 509 : Removing requirement that determination of medical stability be found prior to admission to mental health facility

: Removing requirement that determination of medical stability be found prior to admission to mental health facility HB 2024 : Expand use of telemedicine to all medical personnel

: Expand use of telemedicine to all medical personnel SB 384: Increasing minimum salaries for bureau for Child Support Enforcement attorneys

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 636 : Requiring certain history and civics courses be taught in schools

: Requiring certain history and civics courses be taught in schools SB 36: Relating to WV Secondary School Activities Commission audits

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2007: Provide for occupational licenses or other authorization to practice by recognition for qualified applicants from other states

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2788 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund HB 2804 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 Com. Sub. for HB 2789 : Supplementing and amending the appropriations to Public Defender Services

: Supplementing and amending the appropriations to Public Defender Services HB 2802 : Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management

: Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Emergency Management HB 2803 : Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry

: Supplementing and amending the appropriations of public moneys out of the Treasury from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry SB 533: Allowing limits of business and occupation taxes imposed on sale of automobiles

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 569 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring Com. Sub. for HB 2382 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rules Includes: 45 CSR 8, DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards; 45 CSR 16, DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources; 45 CSR 18, DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste; 45 CSR 23, DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from municipal solid waste landfills; 45 CSR 33, DEP rule relating to acid rain provisions and permits; 45 CSR 34, DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants; 45 CSR 44, DEP rule relating to control of greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired electric utility generating units; 47 CSR 02, DEP rule relating to requirements governing water quality standards; 33 CSR 20, DEP rule relating to hazardous waste management system; 60 CSR 03, DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment rule.

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 614: Including family court judges in Judges’ Retirement System

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED – N/A

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

REGULAR CALENDAR

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to costs and interest in eminent domain condemnation proceedings (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2770 – Including home confinement officers in definition of law-enforcement officers (Capito) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2785 – Relating to public school enrollment for students from out of state (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2702 – To require all public high school students to complete and submit a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) prior to graduation (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2792 – Relating to the expansion of direct access to natural gas service for new customers (Anderson) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 15 – Extending certain leases between US Army Corps of Engineers and Nicholas County Airport Authority

H. C. R. 8 – U.S. Army SFC Guy Hively Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 13 – TEC 5 U. S. Army Donald “Tiny” Lucas Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 16 – PFC Franklin D. Frazier Memorial Road

H. C. R. 32 – To name Gatewood Road in Fayette County as the “Senator Shirley Love Memorial Road.”

THIRD READING

H. B. 2379 – Make criminal invasion of privacy a felony (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2493 – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 2776 – Creating the Air Ambulance Patient Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2888 – Relating to when contentions can be revived based on forensic scientific evidence that was not available at time of conviction (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

S. B. 404 – Modifying well work permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2400 – Authorizing the Department of Transportation to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2634 – Coverage for the treatment of chronic pain (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2794 – To extend the Neighborhood Investment Program Act to July 1, 2026 and to increase the allowable tax credit from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000 (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2817 – Donated Drug Repository Program (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3078 – Relating to powers and duties of the parole board (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3081 – Updating the West Virginia Business Corporations Act (Westfall) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3128 – Relating to carrier fees on 911 fee revenues (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3133 – Relating to motor carrier rates (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 5 – Relating to claims arising out of WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 42 – Creating Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2021 (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2495 – Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2830 – Relating generally to sex trafficking (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2854 – Relating to the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2855 – Relating to the Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2896 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2898 – Making a supplementary appropriation to WorkForce West Virginia – Workforce Investment Act (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2901 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2903 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2940 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Department of Education (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2941 – Supplementary appropriation decreasing an existing item and adding a new item of appropriation to the Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3129 – Relating to the Consumer Price Index rate increase (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3130 – Relating to elimination of sunset provisions concerning towing rates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3132 – Relating to motor carrier inspectors (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3134 – Creating a new criminal defense prohibiting public disclosure of restricted information (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3175 – Relating to removing certain felonies than can prohibit vehicle salespersons from receiving a license (Capito) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on Health and Human Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215 E

— 2982 – Relating to the Second Chances at Life Act of 2021

— HB 2962 – Relating generally to dental practice

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing – 9 a.m. – House Chamber

— Committee Substitute for House Bill 2959, Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

— No agenda

Committee on Education – 1 p.m. – House Chamber

H. B. 2364, Permit teachers in K-12 schools be authorized to carry concealed firearms as a designated school protection officer.

5. H.B. Originating, Relating to transgender student-athletes participating in secondary school sports.

Committee on Government Organization – 2 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of CS for SB 156, Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules.

— Consideration of CS for SB 160, Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules.

— Consideration of CS for SB 182, Authorizing miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED – N/A