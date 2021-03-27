WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Saturday, March 27

WV Press Report

Saturday, March 27 – 48th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at noon. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Redefining “firearm” to match federal code

: Redefining “firearm” to match federal code Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 458 : Relating to possession of firearms by individuals during state of emergency

: Relating to possession of firearms by individuals during state of emergency Eng. SB 521 : Extending licensure renewal term of certain private investigators, security guards, and associated firms

: Extending licensure renewal term of certain private investigators, security guards, and associated firms Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Permitting Economic Development Authority to make working capital loans from revolving loan fund capitalized with federal grant funds

: Permitting Economic Development Authority to make working capital loans from revolving loan fund capitalized with federal grant funds Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 585 : Requiring BOE create and provide course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools

: Requiring BOE create and provide course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools Eng. SB 588 : Requiring county boards of education and county superintendents to comply with instructions of State Board of Education

: Requiring county boards of education and county superintendents to comply with instructions of State Board of Education Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure

: Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 604 : Requiring county commissions create districts for towing services

: Requiring county commissions create districts for towing services Eng. SB 680 : Allowing State Superintendent of Schools define classroom teachers certified in special education

: Allowing State Superintendent of Schools define classroom teachers certified in special education Eng. SB 710 : Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation

: Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation Eng. Com. Sub. for SJR 11 : Constitutional Officer Term Limit Amendment

: Constitutional Officer Term Limit Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2260: Relating to procurement of child placing services

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 401 : Relating to WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act

: Relating to WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act SB 488 : Relating to distributing hotel occupancy tax to convention and visitor’s bureaus

: Relating to distributing hotel occupancy tax to convention and visitor’s bureaus Com. Sub. for SB 603 : Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering

: Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering Com. Sub. for SB 634 : Requiring training of certain officers for persons with autism spectrum disorder

: Requiring training of certain officers for persons with autism spectrum disorder Com. Sub. for SB 660 : Providing for cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and military authorities

: Providing for cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and military authorities Com. Sub. for SB 668 : Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

: Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact SB 713 : Relating generally to inmate good time

: Relating generally to inmate good time Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2290 : Initiating a State Employment First Policy to facilitate integrated employment of disabled persons – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Initiating a State Employment First Policy to facilitate integrated employment of disabled persons – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2897 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce Eng. HB 2899 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce Eng. HB 2920: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Laboratory Services Fund

FIRST READING

SB 307 : Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons

: Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons Com. Sub. for SB 360 : Allowing poll workers to work full and half days

: Allowing poll workers to work full and half days SB 424 : Creating fixed income credit for low-income senior citizens

: Creating fixed income credit for low-income senior citizens Com. Sub. for SB 508 : Relating to public records management and preservation (original similar to HB 2915)

: Relating to public records management and preservation (original similar to HB 2915) Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence

: Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence Com. Sub. for SB 635 : Requiring State Fire Commission propose rules for sprinkler protection in basements of certain buildings

: Requiring State Fire Commission propose rules for sprinkler protection in basements of certain buildings Com. Sub. for SB 641 : Allowing counties to use severance tax proceeds for litter cleanup programs

: Allowing counties to use severance tax proceeds for litter cleanup programs Com. Sub. for SB 655 : Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules

: Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 657 : Relating to free expression on state institution of higher education campuses

: Relating to free expression on state institution of higher education campuses Com. Sub. for SB 671 : Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services

: Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services SB 714 : Relating to physician assistant practice act

: Relating to physician assistant practice act SB 715 : Creating Recovery and Hope Act

: Creating Recovery and Hope Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2026 : Relating to the modernization of the collection of income taxes by adopting uniform provisions relating to the mobile workforce (original similar to SB 373)

: Relating to the modernization of the collection of income taxes by adopting uniform provisions relating to the mobile workforce (original similar to SB 373) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2267 : Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts – (Com. amends. pending)

: Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2499 : Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing – (Com. amends. pending)

: Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 2852: Relating to distribution of the allowance for increased enrollment – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

9 a.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Originating Bill: Providing for the unitization of interests in drilling units in connection with all horizontal oil or gas wells

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 622 : Increasing compensation for elected county officials

: Increasing compensation for elected county officials SB 684 : Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture, and History as ex officio voting member to Library Commission

: Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture, and History as ex officio voting member to Library Commission SB 607: Relating generally to payment of salary or wages under Parental Leave Act

2 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 702 : Relating to involuntary hospitalization, competency, and criminal responsibility of persons charged or convicted of certain crimes

: Relating to involuntary hospitalization, competency, and criminal responsibility of persons charged or convicted of certain crimes Com. Sub. for SB 485 : Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony

: Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony Originating Bill 4 : Relating to ready to drink canned, nonintoxicating cocktails

: Relating to ready to drink canned, nonintoxicating cocktails Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Prohibiting gender-based price discrimination

: Prohibiting gender-based price discrimination Com. Sub. for SB 677: Relating generally to miners’ safety, health, and training standards

2 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 464 : Developing and implementing program to regulate source-separated organic material waste

: Developing and implementing program to regulate source-separated organic material waste Com. Sub. for SB 550 : Providing counties with authority to impose county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances

: Providing counties with authority to impose county sales and use tax of up to one percent under certain circumstances Com. Sub. for SB 335 : Making PROMISE scholarships available for students at accredited community and technical college

: Making PROMISE scholarships available for students at accredited community and technical college SB 661 : Permitting retailers to assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property

: Permitting retailers to assume sales or use tax assessed on tangible personal property Com. Sub. for SB 663 : Providing fee for processing of criminal bonds

: Providing fee for processing of criminal bonds Originating Bill 6

Com. Sub. for SB 613: Adding classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of State Police Forensic Laboratory

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

H. B. 2493 – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to the interest rate for condemnation cases and creating conformity with statutory rates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 439 – Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2721 – Providing electronic notice of school attendance and satisfactory progress to the Division of Motor Vehicles in lieu of requiring each student to provide a paper notice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2959 – Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3009 – Relating to the publication of county board financial statements (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3079 – Relating to exempting recovery residences from certain standards (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3305 – Relating to required course of study (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 2719 – Relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles use of electronic means and other alternate means to provide notice (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3059 – Making contract consummation with state more efficient (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3102 – Requiring Director of transportation to have experience in transportation department (Ellington) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 6 – US Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur ‘Webb’ Hahn and John W. Hahn Memorial Bridge

S. C. R. 8 – Fire Chief Kenneth Junior Russell Memorial Bridge

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 14 – Creating WV Women’s Suffrage Memorial

S. C. R. 20 – Supporting and celebrating centennial anniversary of Jones Act

H. C. R. 20 – Bill Withers Memorial Road

Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 43 – U. S. Army CSM Hugh H. ‘Smokey’ Stover Memorial Road

H. C. R. 54 – Robin W. Ames Memorial Road

H. C. R. 62 – Major Samuel Wilson Rogers Jr. Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 63 – “Mayor George Karos Bridge.”

H. C. R. 64 – Deputy Sheriff Scott D. Myers Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 72 – David Allen Drake, Sr. Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2747 – Transferring the Parole Board to the Office of Administrative Hearings (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2773 – Permitting DNR to issue up to 100 permits for boats greater than 10 horsepower on Upper Mud River Lake (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2793 – Permit out of state residents to obtain West Virginia concealed carry permits (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – To clarify the regulatory authority of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia over luxury limousine services (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2962 – Relating generally to dental practice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3002 – Update road abandonment process (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3300 – Relating to reducing personal income tax rates generally (Householder) (Regular) [Amendments Pending]

H. B. 3303 – Relating to clarifying the process of filling vacancies on ballots (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3306 – Relating to virtual instruction (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2021 (Householder) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2177 – Permitting the issuance of a state issued identification card without a photo on the card under certain conditions (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2266 – Relating to expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2581 – Providing for the valuation of natural resources property and an alternate method of appeal of proposed valuation of natural resources property (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2592 – Require Counties and Municipalities to hold all local elections during statewide elections (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2667 – To create a cost saving program for state buildings regarding energy efficiency (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2720 – Creating a Merit-Based Personnel System within DOT (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2768 – Supplementing, amending and increasing an existing item of appropriation from the State Road Fund, to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2769 – Supplementing, amending and increasing items of existing appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2790 – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of existing appropriation to Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Relating to public records management and preservation (Householder) (July 1, 2021)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2927 – Adding Caregiving expenses to campaign finance expense (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3082 – Stabilizing funding sources for the DEP Division of Air Quality (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3106 – To change the hearing requirement for misdemeanors to 10 days (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3298 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Dept. of Commerce, Dept. of Education, Senior Services and Civil Contingent Fund (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3304 – Authorizing the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to establisha Reentry and Transitional Housing Program (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. J. R. 3 – Property Tax Modernization Amendment

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2017 – Rewriting the Criminal Code (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2095 – Providing increased protections for the welfare of domestic animals (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2224 – Relating to complaints against public agencies to obtain records through the Freedom of Information Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2370 – Provide that Public Service Districts cannot charge sewer rates for filling a swimming pool (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2488 – Relating to an occupational limited license (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2730 – Relating to persons filing federal bankruptcy petition to exempt certain property of the estate (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2751 – Modernize the process for dissolution of municipal corporations in this State (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2876 – Modify the five-year waiting period and 100-person minimum for an association health plan, and to allow new flexibility granted under federal rules (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2884 – To make changes to the FOIA law to protect public utility customer databases from disclosure, with exceptions (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2908 – Relating to disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform consumers (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2918 – Relating to Family Drug Treatment Court (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2997 – Adding a defense to the civil penalty imposed for a result of delivery of fuel to a state other than the destination state printed on the shipping document for fuel (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3030 – Relating to gross weight limitations and road restrictions in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Sunsetting the Board of Sanitarians (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3072 – Sunset the Board of Forestry (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3074 – Relating to information on organ and tissue donations (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3089 – Make utility workers essential employees during a state of emergency (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3286 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3287 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3288 – Supplementing and amending appropriations by decreasing and increasing existing items of appropriation in the DHHR (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3289 – Supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3291 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3292 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3295 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services and Division of Health Central Office (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3297 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance – Veterans Home (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3308 – Relating to increasing number of limited video lottery terminals (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 3309 – Creating and funding a Video Lottery Terminals Modernization Fund (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 3310 – Relating to the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3311 – Relating to the cost of medical records (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3312 – Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state (Steele) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Held at 8 a.m. Public Hearing – Virtual

Committee on the Judiciary

— H. J. R. 3, Property Tax Modernization Amendment.

HELD – Committee on Rules at 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

— No agenda

Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of HB 2780, Repeal municipal license and tax when state license is required.

— Consideration of CS for HB 3036, Sunset the board of sanitarians.

— Consideration of HB Blank, Relating to establishing a child labor monument.

— Consideration of CS for HB 3072, Sunset the board of foresters.

Committee on Education – 1 p.m. – Room 434 M

Com. Sub. for S. B. 610, Providing tuition and fee waivers at state higher education institutions for volunteers who have completed service in AmeriCorps programs in WV.

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 375, Relating to county boards of education policies for open enrollment.

— S. B. 651, Allowing county boards of education to publish financial statements on website.

— H. C. R. 14, Proclaiming and making the fiddle the official musical instrument of the State of West Virginia.

— H. C. R. 24, Urging Congress to extend federal tax incentives to participants in Jumpstart Savings programs that are similar to those that are currently provided to participants in College Savings plans, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §529.

Public Hearing – Virtual – 4 p.m.

Committee on Government Organization

—Com. Sub. for H. B. 3072, Sunset the Board of Forestry.