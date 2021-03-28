WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Monday, March 29

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

Monday, March 29 – 47th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 401 – Relating to WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act

Eng. S. B. 488 – Relating to distributing hotel occupancy tax to convention and visitor’s bureaus

Eng. S. B. 588 – Requiring county boards of education and county superintendents to comply with instructions of State Board of Education

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 603 – Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 634 – Requiring training of certain officers for persons with autism spectrum disorder

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 660 – Providing for cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and military authorities

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 668 – Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

Eng. S. B. 713 – Relating generally to inmate good time

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2260 – Relating to procurement of child placing services

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2290 – Initiating a State Employment First Policy to facilitate integrated employment of disabled persons – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 2897 – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce

Eng. H. B. 2899 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce

Eng. H. B. 2920 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Laboratory Services Fund

SECOND READING

S. B. 307 – Relating generally to in-state tuition rates for certain persons

Com. Sub. for S. B. 360 – Allowing poll workers to work full and half days

S. B. 424 – Creating fixed income credit for low-income senior citizens

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 470 – Limiting release of certain personal information maintained by state agencies

Com. Sub. for S. B. 492 – Establishing program for bonding to reclaim abandoned wind and solar generation facilities

Com. Sub. for S. B. 508 – Relating to public records management and preservation (original similar to HB2915)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 530 – Establishing causes for revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificate

Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Establishing Chuck Yeager Mountain State Medal of Excellence

Com. Sub. for S. B. 635 – Requiring State Fire Commission propose rules for sprinkler protection in basements of certain buildings

Com. Sub. for S. B. 641 – Allowing counties to use severance tax proceeds for litter cleanup programs

Com. Sub. for S. B. 655 – Eliminating sunset and legislative audit provisions for certain PSC rules

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Relating to free expression on state institution of higher education campuses

Com. Sub. for S. B. 671 – Appointing Director of Office of Emergency Medical Services

S. B. 674 – Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license

Com. Sub. for S. B. 684 – Adding Curator of Division of Arts, Culture, and History as ex officio voting member to Library Commission

S. B. 714 – Relating to physician assistant practice act

S. B. 715 – Creating Recovery and Hope Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Relating to the modernization of the collection of income taxes by adopting uniform provisions relating to the mobile workforce (original similar to SB373)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2267 – Establishing an optional bus operator in residence program for school districts – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2499 – Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing – (Com. amends. pending)

Eng. H. B. 2852 – Relating to distribution of the allowance for increased enrollment – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 622 – Increasing compensation for elected county officials

Com. Sub. for S. B. 695 – Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation

S. B. 717 – Supplemental appropriation from General Revenue to WV Community and Technical College Education, Control Account

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 1 – Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment

Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 7 – Motor Vehicle and Other Personal Property Tax Reduction Amendment

Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 9 – Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment

Com. Sub. for S. J. R. 10 – Limiting the Terms of Members of the House of Delegates and Senate Amendment

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2495 – Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims (original similar to SB512)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Senate Finance – 3 p.m. – 451-M

— SB 716 Encouraging public access and use of state roads and trails

— HB 2808 Remove salt from list and definition of “mineral” for severance tax purposes

— HB 3010 To extend the special valuation method for cellular towers to towers owned by persons not subject to regulation by the Board of Public Works

— SB 711 Relating to school aid formula and minimum student enrollment

— CS for SB 642 – Requiring legal advertisements by State Auditor be posted to central website

Natural Resources – 1 p.m. in Room 208W

— SCR ORG1 – Permitting members of certain groups to hunt, fish, and/or trap, within the state of West Virginia without obtaining a license or waiving the fees associated with such a license.

— SCR ORG2 – Regulating issues that have traditionally been within the purview of regulations adopted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

— SCR ORG3 – Permitting primitive camping in secluded, remote areas of state-owned property managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Judiciary – 3 p.m. – 208W

— S. B. 485 – Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony.(TS)

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 231 – Relating generally to medical cannabis.(TS) 3.

— H. B. 2003 – Relating to the authority and obligations of the Governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency.(TS)

— H. B. 2253 – Relating to forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets.(TS)

— H. B. 2633 – Creating the 2021 Farm Bill.. (LS)

— H. B. 2888 – Relating to when contentions can be revived based on forensic scientific evidence that was not available at time of conviction. (TS)

— H. B. 2932 – Protections for Charitable Organizations.(LS)

— H. B. 3081 – Updating the West Virginia Business Corporations Act.(MD)

— H. B. 3175 – Relating to removing certain felonies than can prohibit vehicle salespersons from receiving a license. (LG)

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

H. B. 2493 – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to the interest rate for condemnation cases and creating conformity with statutory rates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 439 – Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2721 – Providing electronic notice of school attendance and satisfactory progress to the Division of Motor Vehicles in lieu of requiring each student to provide a paper notice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2959 – Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3009 – Relating to the publication of county board financial statements (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3079 – Relating to exempting recovery residences from certain standards (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3305 – Relating to required course of study (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 2719 – Relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles use of electronic means and other alternate means to provide notice (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3059 – Making contract consummation with state more efficient (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3102 – Requiring Director of transportation to have experience in transportation department (Ellington) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 6 – US Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur ‘Webb’ Hahn and John W. Hahn Memorial Bridge

S. C. R. 8 – Fire Chief Kenneth Junior Russell Memorial Bridge

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 14 – Creating WV Women’s Suffrage Memorial

S. C. R. 20 – Supporting and celebrating centennial anniversary of Jones Act

H. C. R. 20 – Bill Withers Memorial Road

Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 43 – U. S. Army CSM Hugh H. ‘Smokey’ Stover Memorial Road

H. C. R. 54 – Robin W. Ames Memorial Road

H. C. R. 62 – Major Samuel Wilson Rogers Jr. Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 63 – “Mayor George Karos Bridge.”

H. C. R. 64 – Deputy Sheriff Scott D. Myers Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 72 – David Allen Drake, Sr. Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2747 – Transferring the Parole Board to the Office of Administrative Hearings (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2773 – Permitting DNR to issue up to 100 permits for boats greater than 10 horsepower on Upper Mud River Lake (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2793 – Permit out of state residents to obtain West Virginia concealed carry permits (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – To clarify the regulatory authority of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia over luxury limousine services (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2962 – Relating generally to dental practice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3002 – Update road abandonment process (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3300 – Relating to reducing personal income tax rates generally (Householder) (Regular) [Amendments Pending]

H. B. 3303 – Relating to clarifying the process of filling vacancies on ballots (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3306 – Relating to virtual instruction (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2021 (Householder) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2177 – Permitting the issuance of a state issued identification card without a photo on the card under certain conditions (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2266 – Relating to expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2581 – Providing for the valuation of natural resources property and an alternate method of appeal of proposed valuation of natural resources property (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2592 – Require Counties and Municipalities to hold all local elections during statewide elections (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2667 – To create a cost saving program for state buildings regarding energy efficiency (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2720 – Creating a Merit-Based Personnel System within DOT (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2768 – Supplementing, amending and increasing an existing item of appropriation from the State Road Fund, to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2769 – Supplementing, amending and increasing items of existing appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2790 – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of existing appropriation to Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Relating to public records management and preservation (Householder) (July 1, 2021)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2927 – Adding Caregiving expenses to campaign finance expense (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3082 – Stabilizing funding sources for the DEP Division of Air Quality (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3106 – To change the hearing requirement for misdemeanors to 10 days (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3298 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Dept. of Commerce, Dept. of Education, Senior Services and Civil Contingent Fund (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3304 – Authorizing the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to establisha Reentry and Transitional Housing Program (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. J. R. 3 – Property Tax Modernization Amendment

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2017 – Rewriting the Criminal Code (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2095 – Providing increased protections for the welfare of domestic animals (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2224 – Relating to complaints against public agencies to obtain records through the Freedom of Information Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2370 – Provide that Public Service Districts cannot charge sewer rates for filling a swimming pool (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2488 – Relating to an occupational limited license (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2730 – Relating to persons filing federal bankruptcy petition to exempt certain property of the estate (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2751 – Modernize the process for dissolution of municipal corporations in this State (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2876 – Modify the five-year waiting period and 100-person minimum for an association health plan, and to allow new flexibility granted under federal rules (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2884 – To make changes to the FOIA law to protect public utility customer databases from disclosure, with exceptions (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2908 – Relating to disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform consumers (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2918 – Relating to Family Drug Treatment Court (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2997 – Adding a defense to the civil penalty imposed for a result of delivery of fuel to a state other than the destination state printed on the shipping document for fuel (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3030 – Relating to gross weight limitations and road restrictions in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Sunsetting the Board of Sanitarians (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3072 – Sunset the Board of Forestry (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3074 – Relating to information on organ and tissue donations (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3089 – Make utility workers essential employees during a state of emergency (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3286 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3287 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3288 – Supplementing and amending appropriations by decreasing and increasing existing items of appropriation in the DHHR (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3289 – Supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3291 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3292 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3295 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services and Division of Health Central Office (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3297 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance – Veterans Home (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3308 – Relating to increasing number of limited video lottery terminals (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 3309 – Creating and funding a Video Lottery Terminals Modernization Fund (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 3310 – Relating to the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3311 – Relating to the cost of medical records (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3312 – Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state (Steele) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Public Hearing – Virtual – 8 a.m. – Committee on the Judiciary

— H. J. R. 3, Property Tax Modernization Amendment.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

— No agenda

Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of SB 374, Increasing threshold for bid requirement to $10,000 to be consistent with other state agencies. — Consideration of SB 389, Relating to State Resiliency Office responsibility to plan for emergency and disaster response, recovery, and resiliency. — Consideration of SB 429, Exempting Division of Emergency Management from Purchasing Division requirements for certain contracts. — Consideration of SB 463, Consolidating position of Inspector General of former Workers’ Compensation Fraud and Abuse Unit and position of Director of Insurance Fraud Unit. — Consideration of SB 472, Updating criteria for regulating certain occupations and professions. — Consideration of SB 421, Authorizing Workforce West Virginia to hire at-will employees. — Consideration of SB 587, Making contract consummation with the state more efficient.

Committee on Education – 1 p.m. – Room 434 M

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 610, Providing tuition and fee waivers at state higher education institutions for volunteers who have completed service in AmeriCorps programs in WV.

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 375, Relating to county boards of education policies for open enrollment.

— S. B. 651, Allowing county boards of education to publish financial statements on website.

— H. C. R. 14, Proclaiming and making the fiddle the official musical instrument of the State of West Virginia.

— H. C. R. 24, Urging Congress to extend federal tax incentives to participants in Jumpstart Savings programs that are similar to those that are currently provided to participants in College Savings plans, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §529.

Public Hearing – Virtual – 4 p.m. – Committee on Government Organization

— Com. Sub. for H. B. 3072, Sunset the Board of Forestry.