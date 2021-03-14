WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Monday, March 15

WV Press Report

Monday, March 15 – 34th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 25 – McClintic Family Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 346 – Authorizing DMV use electronic means when providing notice for licensees and vehicle owners

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 472 – Updating criteria for regulating certain occupations and professions (original similar to HB2909)

Eng. S. B. 523 – Correcting improper code references

Eng. S. B. 529 – Correcting improper citation relating to DMV registration

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2011 – Eliminating any time requirements for part time personnel to work during a working year – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2263 – Update the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 303 – Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (original similar to HB2907)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 318 – Relating generally to public notice of unclaimed property held by State Treasurer

Com. Sub. for S. B. 500 – Prohibiting intimidation and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors, and witnesses

Com. Sub. for S. B. 518 – Relating to grounds for administrative dissolution of certain companies, corporations, and partnerships

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2009 – Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 28 – Creating Open and Equal Opportunities in Student Activities Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 297 – Relating generally to modernizing Board of Treasury Investments

S. B. 391 – Relating to study of child protective services and foster care workforce

Com. Sub. for S. B. 431 – Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV

Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2013 – Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2616 – Amend the reporting to the Governor and the Legislature to have information continuously available on the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s website – (Com. amend. pending)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 25 – McClintic Family Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 346 – Authorizing DMV use electronic means when providing notice for licensees and vehicle owners

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 472 – Updating criteria for regulating certain occupations and professions (original similar to HB2909)

Eng. S. B. 523 – Correcting improper code references

Eng. S. B. 529 – Correcting improper citation relating to DMV registration

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2011 – Eliminating any time requirements for part time personnel to work during a working year – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2263 – Update the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 303 – Creating Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act (original similar to HB2907)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 318 – Relating generally to public notice of unclaimed property held by State Treasurer

Com. Sub. for S. B. 500 – Prohibiting intimidation and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors, and witnesses

Com. Sub. for S. B. 518 – Relating to grounds for administrative dissolution of certain companies, corporations, and partnerships

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2009 – Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 28 – Creating Open and Equal Opportunities in Student Activities Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 297 – Relating generally to modernizing Board of Treasury Investments

S. B. 391 – Relating to study of child protective services and foster care workforce

Com. Sub. for S. B. 431 – Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV

Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2013 – Relating to the Hope Scholarship Program

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2616 – Amend the reporting to the Governor and the Legislature to have information continuously available on the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s website – (Com. amend. pending)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 4 – Recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Day

H. C. R. 9 – Urging Congress to call a convention of states to limit terms of office of the US House of Representatives

H. C. R. 35 – Requesting the Department of Health and Human Resources to continuously evaluate the child welfare system

H. R. 14 – Resolution on West Virginia’s Energy Future

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2688 – Allow county political parties to have building funds in a similar manner that state parties are allowed (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2705 – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to food establishments (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2785 – Relating to public school enrollment for students from out of state (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2797 – Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of the State (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2834 – Adding the Curator of the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History as an ex officio voting member of the commission (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2877 – Expand direct health care agreements beyond primary care to include more medical care services (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2891 – Creating minimum statutory standards for law-enforcement officers (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2969 – To clarify the procedures for the sale and operation of a municipally owned toll bridge by a private toll transportation facility (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2972 – Allowing a person to manufacture a stated amount of alcoholic liquor for personal consumption (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

H. B. 2379 – Make criminal invasion of privacy a felony (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2493 – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 2776 – Creating the Air Ambulance Patient Protection Act (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2888 – Relating to when contentions can be revived based on forensic scientific evidence that was not available at time of conviction (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 404 – Modifying well work permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2400 – Authorizing the Division of Highways to promulgate a legislative rule relating to traffic and safety rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2634 – Coverage for the treatment of chronic pain (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2794 – To extend the Neighborhood Investment Program Act to July 1, 2026 and to increase the allowable tax credit from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000 (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2817 – Donated Drug Repository Program (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3078 – Relating to powers and duties of the parole board (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3081 – Updating the West Virginia Business Corporations Act (Westfall) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3128 – Relating to carrier fees on 911 fee revenues (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3133 – Relating to motor carrier rates (Capito) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on Rules — 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

Committee on Government Organization — 1 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of CS for HB 2633, Creating the 2021 Farm Bill.

— Consideration of HB 2742, Providing explicit authority to process and online driver’s license or identification renewal or reissuance when the applicant needs to update the address.

— Consideration of HB 2914, To remove certain ex officio, voting members from the Archives and History Commission and update formatting.

— Consideration of CS for HB 2823, Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code.

— Consideration of CS for HB 2174, West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021.

