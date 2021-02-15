WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Monday, Feb. 15

WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.VA.

MONDAY, FEB. 15 – 6TH DAY OF THE SESSION

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

SECOND READING

· Com. Sub. for SB 9: Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund

· SB 10: Modifying racetrack licensing due date

· Com. Sub. for SB 34: Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment

· SB 78: Relating to rehabilitative spousal support

· Com. Sub. for SB 81: Relating generally to WV Uniform Trust Code

· Com. Sub. for SB 126: Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

· SB 140: Division of Rehabilitation Services rule relating to Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Act Board

· Com. Sub. for SB 156: Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 15 : Relating generally to in-field master’s degree

: Relating generally to in-field master’s degree Com. Sub. for SB 216: Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2392)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

1 p.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Organizational Motions

Com. Sub. for SB 66: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Organizational Motions

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Agriculture

: West Virginia Department of Agriculture Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 80 : Allowing for administration of certain small estates by affidavit and without appointment of personal representative

: Allowing for administration of certain small estates by affidavit and without appointment of personal representative SB 272 : Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act

: Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act SB 277: Creating COVID-19 Immunity Act

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

ll committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED:

Senate Bills to be Introduced Monday, February 15, 2021

SB 295 : Relating generally to economic development loans and loan insurance issued by state (Blair, Baldwin; Government Organization) [By Request of the Executive]

: Relating generally to economic development loans and loan insurance issued by state (Blair, Baldwin; Government Organization) [By Request of the Executive] SB 296 : Relating generally to repealing certain rules (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to repealing certain rules (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 297 : Permitting Board of Treasury Investments to compensate appointed members for each meeting attended (Woodrum; Finance)

: Permitting Board of Treasury Investments to compensate appointed members for each meeting attended (Woodrum; Finance) SCR 4: Recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Day (Rucker)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2001 – Relating generally to creating the West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Program (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Relating to health care costs (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Relating to the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2012 – Relating to public charter schools (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2262 – Relating to the controlled substance monitoring database (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2264 – Hospital exemptions from certificate of need (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2011 – Eliminating any time requirements for part time personnel to work during a working year (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2019 – Elevating Economic Development and Tourism Departments (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2263 – Update the regulation of pharmacy benefit managers (J. Pack) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

*agenda subject to change

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Room 418 M

Committee on Education

1:00 p.m. – House Chamber

Committee on Government Organization

1:00 p.m. – Room 215 E

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Monday, February 15, 2021

HB2018. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Relating generally to economic development loans and loan insurance issued by state – To Finance

HB2020. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act – To the Judiciary

HB2480. By Del. Foster and Hanna – Relating to state boards of examination or registration – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2481. By Del. Foster – Removing and modifying certain requirements for employers relating to wages for construction of public improvements – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2482. By Del. Foster – Clarifying that municipalities may enact ordinances for rates, fees, and charges based upon actual use of services – To the Judiciary

HB2483. By Del. Foster and Higginbotham – Relating to preventing compensatory damage awards for medical expenses from including certain sums – To the Judiciary

HB2484. By Del. Fast – Relating to relocation or closure of state higher education institutions (FN) – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2485. By Del. Higginbotham – Public Participation Protection Act – To the Judiciary

HB2486. By Del. Higginbotham, Hanna and Zukoff – Qualifying not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions for the Advanced Career Education Programs and the WV Invests Grant Program – To Education then Finance

HB2487. By Del. Higginbotham – Creating a Campus Mentors pilot program – To Education then Finance

HB2488. By Del. Foster – Relating to an occupational limited license – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2489. By Del. Foster – The Genealogical Record Integrity Act of 2020 – To the Judiciary

HB2490. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss, Haynes and Kimes – Requiring fifty percent of all reappropriated revenue accounts to be surrendered to general revenue – To Finance

HB2491. By Del. Foster and D. Jeffries – Expanding the eligibility requirements for private investigator and security guard licensure – To Government Organization

HB2492. By Del. Evans, Fleischauer and Paynter – Increasing the penalty for DUI causing death when a child is present (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2493. By Del. Criss, Anderson, Graves, Householder, Barrett, Espinosa, Storch, Rohrbach and Gearheart – Provide valuation limitations to the Tax Commissioner for coal properties and to clarify the penalty for non-filers (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB2494. By Del. Westfall, Queen, Smith, Barrett and Storch – Create license plate for autism awareness – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2495. By Del. Westfall and Kessinger – Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims – To the Judiciary

HB2496. By Del. Householder, Graves, Criss, Rowe, Storch and Gearheart – Relating to assessments of real property – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2497. By Del. D. Jeffries, Dean, Householder and Pinson – Eliminate permit needed to hunt trap or fish for veterans who suffer PTSD (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Government Organization

HB2498. By Del. Gearheart, Paynter, Maynard, Barnhart, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss, Householder, Haynes and Kimes – Ensure State Road Construction Account funds are in addition to general highways funds provided to the DOT districts – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2499. By Del. Howell, Householder, Horst, Hamrick, B. Ward, Steele, Foster, Kessinger, Linville, Ellington and Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) – Tax reduction for arms and ammo manufacturing – To Finance

HB2500. By Del. Foster – Create an act for Statewide Uniformity for Auxiliary Container Regulations – To Government Organization

HB2501. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Storch, Smith, Maynard, Ellington, Criss and Householder – Suspend School Aid Funding Formula implementation until budget year 2024 (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2502. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Maynard, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss, Haynes and Kimes – Specified percent of all “unencumbered” special revenue accounts to be surrendered to general revenue if there has been activity in the account for specified periods (FN) – To Finance

HB2503. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Paynter, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss, Householder, Haynes and Kimes – Requiring legislative approval of additional parkways bonds and removing tolls once bonds paid – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2504. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Storch, Howell, B. Ward, L. Pack, Ferrell, Haynes and Kimes – Create a work/incarceration prison pilot program (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2505. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Zatezalo, Storch, Howell, Smith, Paynter, Bridges, Maynard and J. Jeffries – Allow temporary advertising signage within three weeks of an advertised event (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2506. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Storch, Howell, Smith, Barnhart, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss and Householder – Establish a max ratio of the number employees of the Dept of Education to the number of students – To Education

HB2507. By Del. Gearheart, Storch, Howell, Smith, Paynter, Bridges, Maynard, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss and Householder – Remove the limitations on advertising and promotional activities by limited video lottery retailers – To the Judiciary

HB2508. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Howell, Paynter, Barnhart, J. Jeffries, Ellington, Criss and Householder – Require all interim appointments to possess the qualifications required by law – To the Judiciary

HB2509. By Del. Gearheart, Mandt, Ferrell, Zatezalo, Storch, Paynter, Maynard, Barnhart, J. Jeffries, Ellington and Criss – Make appointment process for Congressional seats the same as that for the US Senate – To the Judiciary

HB2510. By Del. Foster and McGeehan – The Parenting Fairness Act of 2021 – To the Judiciary

HB2511. By Del. Foster – Relating generally to hunting and fishing – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2512. By Del. Holstein, Wamsley, Pritt, Longanacre, Kimble and Keaton – Relating to operate a home based business – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB2513. By Del. Foster – Relating generally to repealing certain rules – To Government Organization

HB2514. By Del. Keaton, Barnhart, Linville, Holstein, Haynes, Booth, Ferrell, Hardy, Conley and Steele – Relating to the Rural Industrial Site Development Act – To Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development then Government Organization

HB2515. By Del. Keaton, Pinson, Wamsley, Linville, Holstein and Conley – Require regulatory agency heads to have one year experience in the regulated industry – To Government Organization

HB2516. By Del. Foster – Altering the definition of a specialty contractor under the West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act – To Government Organization

HB2517. By Del. Foster – Removing marijuana as a tested substance from the screening requirements – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2518. By Del. Fast – Allowing a home improvement transaction to be performed under an oral contract – To the Judiciary

HB2519. By Del. Fast – Repealing provision prohibiting employers from discriminating for use of tobacco products – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2520. By Del. Fast – Requiring the Human Rights Commission, when investigating a complaint of discrimination, to specifically include an examination of the intent of the person – To the Judiciary

HB2521. By Del. Fast – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way – To Government Organization

HB2522. By Del. Fast – Requiring that patching repair of hard surfaced roads, highways and streets be by use of mechanical rollers – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2523. By Del. Fast – Relating to gasoline and fuel excise tax (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2524. By Del. Fast – Modifying the definition of child abuse or neglect to exclude accidental injury – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB2525. By Del. Fast – Requiring all local special elections to be held on the days and hours of general, primary or state-wide elections (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2526. By Del. Fast – Defining the term minor boundary adjustment – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2527. By Del. Fast – Requiring bail bondsman and bail bond enforcer subject to random drug testing – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2528. By Del. Fast – Requiring purchases to be made at lowest retail price available at level of quality sought by the spending unit – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2529. By Del. Fast – Prohibiting West Virginia institutions of higher learning and state agencies from discriminating against graduates of private, nonpublic or home schools by requiring them to submit to alternative testing – To Education

HB2530. By Del. Foster, Fast and Anderson – Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2531. By Del. Fluharty and Lovejoy – Prohibiting use of a person’s credit history in certain insurance transactions – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2532. By Del. Williams, Fleischauer, Barrett, Zukoff and Hansen – Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds among districts – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2533. By Del. Pushkin – Providing a tax credit for obtaining certain certifications by the United States Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design green building rating system (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2534. By Del. Pushkin – Authorizing possession and smoking of medical cannabis by approved persons – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2535. By Del. Fast – Relating to pyramid promotional schemes – To the Judiciary