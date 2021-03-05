WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Friday, March 5

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia’s State Senate and House of Delegates on WVPress.org and on Facebook and Twitter at @wvpress.

Friday, March 5 – 24th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 12 : Applying to Congress to call convention to propose amendments allowing state legislatures to pass legislation overriding certain restrictive federal laws

: Applying to Congress to call convention to propose amendments allowing state legislatures to pass legislation overriding certain restrictive federal laws SCR 13 : Urging Adjutant General to establish Honor Guard in each unit to perform military funeral honors

: Urging Adjutant General to establish Honor Guard in each unit to perform military funeral honors SR 12: Memorializing life of John W. Small, Jr., WV’s longest serving elected official and dedicated public servant

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 368 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. SB 381 : Creating nonresident three-day fishing license

: Creating nonresident three-day fishing license Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 434 : Requiring training for law-enforcement officers responsible for investigating crimes of sexual assault

: Requiring training for law-enforcement officers responsible for investigating crimes of sexual assault Eng. SB 463 : Consolidating position of Inspector General of former Workers’ Compensation Fraud and Abuse Unit and position of Director of Insurance Fraud Unit

: Consolidating position of Inspector General of former Workers’ Compensation Fraud and Abuse Unit and position of Director of Insurance Fraud Unit Eng. SB 501 : Continuing and indexing of license and stamp fees

: Continuing and indexing of license and stamp fees Eng. SB 537: Relating generally to kidnapping

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 294 : Relating generally to savings and investment programs offered by state

: Relating generally to savings and investment programs offered by state SB 305 : Providing exemption from consumers sales and service tax for certain aircraft maintenance

: Providing exemption from consumers sales and service tax for certain aircraft maintenance Com. Sub. for SB 343 : Authorizing DMV to process online driver’s license or identification card change of address

: Authorizing DMV to process online driver’s license or identification card change of address Com. Sub. for SB 375 : Relating to county boards of education policies for open enrollment

: Relating to county boards of education policies for open enrollment SB 376 : Removing obsolete provisions regarding DOH standards for studded tires and chains (original similar to HB 2668)

: Removing obsolete provisions regarding DOH standards for studded tires and chains (original similar to HB 2668) SB 390 : Reorganizing Health Care Authority under DHHR and clarifying responsibilities for all-payer claims database

: Reorganizing Health Care Authority under DHHR and clarifying responsibilities for all-payer claims database SB 397 : Relating to health care provider tax

: Relating to health care provider tax SB 404 : Modifying well work permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas

: Modifying well work permits issued by DEP Office of Oil and Gas Com. Sub. for SB 421 : Authorizing Workforce West Virginia to hire at-will employees

: Authorizing Workforce West Virginia to hire at-will employees Com. Sub. for SB 429 : Exempting Division of Emergency Management from Purchasing Division requirements for certain contracts (original similar to HB 2745)

: Exempting Division of Emergency Management from Purchasing Division requirements for certain contracts (original similar to HB 2745) Com. Sub. for SB 435 : Requiring county superintendents to authorize certain school principals or administrators at nonpublic schools to issue work permits for enrolled students

: Requiring county superintendents to authorize certain school principals or administrators at nonpublic schools to issue work permits for enrolled students Com. Sub. for SB 439 : Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (original similar to HB 2809)

: Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (original similar to HB 2809) Com. Sub. for SB 469: Permitting and establishing requirements for appearance by video for purpose of notarial acts

FIRST READING

SB 39 : Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer

: Prohibiting insurance coverage from requiring prior authorization for tests to stage cancer Com. Sub. for SB 334 : Establishing license application process for harm reduction programs

: Establishing license application process for harm reduction programs Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 339 : Expanding types of agricultural operations that are protected from nuisance and other legal actions

: Expanding types of agricultural operations that are protected from nuisance and other legal actions Com. Sub. for SB 344 : Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment

: Relating to credit for qualified rehabilitated buildings investment Com. Sub. for SB 370 : Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential

: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential Com. Sub. for SB 383 : Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation

: Relating to exempting certain organizations from property taxation SB 456 : Relating to Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System

: Relating to Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System Com. Sub. for SB 460 : Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Act

: Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Act SB 467: Relating to WV Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 422 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability SB 500 : Prohibiting intimidation and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors, and witnesses

: Prohibiting intimidation and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors, and witnesses SB 498: Amending definition of “sexual contact”

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, March 5, 2021

SB 561 : Election Security and Access Act of 2021 (FN) (Lindsay; Judiciary then Finance)

: Election Security and Access Act of 2021 (FN) (Lindsay; Judiciary then Finance) SB 562 : Relating to juvenile competency proceedings (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to juvenile competency proceedings (Trump; Judiciary) SB 563 : Banning certain medical abortions (FN) (Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Banning certain medical abortions (FN) (Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 564 : Creating Office of State Inspector General (FN) (Ihlenfeld, Smith; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Office of State Inspector General (FN) (Ihlenfeld, Smith; Judiciary then Finance) SB 565 : Relating generally to elections (FN) (Roberts, Takubo; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to elections (FN) (Roberts, Takubo; Judiciary) SB 566 : Relating to interpretations of school laws (Weld; Judiciary)

: Relating to interpretations of school laws (Weld; Judiciary) SB 567 : Requiring health benefit plans provide insurance to persons with pre-existing conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

: Requiring health benefit plans provide insurance to persons with pre-existing conditions (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary) SB 568 : Relating to measures Governor may make during state of emergency (Azinger; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Relating to measures Governor may make during state of emergency (Azinger; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 569 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 570 : Creating Campus Self-Defense Act (Phillips, Martin, Stover, Smith; Judiciary)

: Creating Campus Self-Defense Act (Phillips, Martin, Stover, Smith; Judiciary) SB 571 : Providing earned income tax credit against personal income tax (FN) (Baldwin, Lindsay; Finance)

: Providing earned income tax credit against personal income tax (FN) (Baldwin, Lindsay; Finance) SB 572 : Creating Patrolman Cassie Johnson Memorial Act (FN) (Phillips; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Patrolman Cassie Johnson Memorial Act (FN) (Phillips; Judiciary then Finance) SB 573 : Requiring disclaimers on third-party, nongovernment solicitations mailed or otherwise provided to businesses (Smith; Judiciary)

: Requiring disclaimers on third-party, nongovernment solicitations mailed or otherwise provided to businesses (Smith; Judiciary) SB 574 : Relating to prioritizing county and municipality officials for COVID-19 vaccinations (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to prioritizing county and municipality officials for COVID-19 vaccinations (Hamilton; Health and Human Resources) SB 575 : Creating tax credit for individuals who complete firearms safety course (FN) (Baldwin; Finance)

: Creating tax credit for individuals who complete firearms safety course (FN) (Baldwin; Finance) SB 576 : Mandating coverage for medical care of State Police officers injured in line of duty (FN) (Phillips; Government Organization then Finance)

: Mandating coverage for medical care of State Police officers injured in line of duty (FN) (Phillips; Government Organization then Finance) SB 577 : Exempting certain fire departments from licensure requirements for providing rapid response services (Phillips, Stollings; Government Organization)

: Exempting certain fire departments from licensure requirements for providing rapid response services (Phillips, Stollings; Government Organization) SB 578 : Removing requirement of imminent lawless action to prerequisite for crime of intimidation (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary)

: Removing requirement of imminent lawless action to prerequisite for crime of intimidation (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary) SB 579 : Establishing WV State Police Loan Forgiveness Program (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Government Organization then Finance)

: Establishing WV State Police Loan Forgiveness Program (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Government Organization then Finance) SB 580 : Updating WV Governmental Ethics Act (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary)

: Updating WV Governmental Ethics Act (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary) SB 581 : Relating to online privacy protection for minors (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary)

: Relating to online privacy protection for minors (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary) SB 582 : Lowering legal age to sell or deliver wine from 18 to 16 (Caputo; Judiciary)

: Lowering legal age to sell or deliver wine from 18 to 16 (Caputo; Judiciary) SB 583 : Increasing required medical coverage for autism spectrum disorders (Caputo; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Increasing required medical coverage for autism spectrum disorders (Caputo; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 584 : Establishing program to pay monthly allotment to certain veterans (FN) (Caputo; Military then Finance)

: Establishing program to pay monthly allotment to certain veterans (FN) (Caputo; Military then Finance) SB 585 : Requiring BOE create and provide course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools (Beach; Education)

: Requiring BOE create and provide course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools (Beach; Education) SB 586 : Providing WV veterans 50 percent off fees and charges at state parks (FN) (Baldwin; Military then Finance)

: Providing WV veterans 50 percent off fees and charges at state parks (FN) (Baldwin; Military then Finance) SCR 14 : Creating WV Women’s Suffrage Memorial (Boley, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Karnes, Lindsay, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Phillips, Roberts, Romano, Stollings, Swope, Weld, Woelfel)

: Creating WV Women’s Suffrage Memorial (Boley, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Clements, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Karnes, Lindsay, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Phillips, Roberts, Romano, Stollings, Swope, Weld, Woelfel) SCR 15 : Extending certain leases between US Army Corps of Engineers and Nicholas County Airport Authority (Hamilton)

: Extending certain leases between US Army Corps of Engineers and Nicholas County Airport Authority (Hamilton) SR 13 : Recognizing Benjamin Portaro, decorated US Army combat veteran and centenarian (Romano, Martin, Weld)

: Recognizing Benjamin Portaro, decorated US Army combat veteran and centenarian (Romano, Martin, Weld) SR 14 : Pierpont Community and Technical College Day (Beach)

: Pierpont Community and Technical College Day (Beach) SR 15: Acknowledging WV Botanic Garden, Inc. (Beach)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Public Hearing – Committee on Government Organization

3 p.m. – Room 215 E

H. C. R. 9, Urging Congress to call a convention of states to limit terms of office of the US House of Representatives.

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Relating to “Best Interests of the Child Protection Act of 2021” (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 272 – Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 277 – Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 216 – Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

Special Calendar

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Providing for collection of tax by hotel marketplace facilitators (Steele) (Regular)

S. B. 358 – Removing prohibition on ATMs located in area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Regular) [Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2257 – Relating to extended supervision for certain drug offenders (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2507 – Remove the limitations on advertising and promotional activities by limited video lottery retailers (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Mandating certification for certain members of fire departments, require certain types of training, allow specialized personnel who are not firefighters to be members of a department, and require the postings of fire department evaluations (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to costs and interest in eminent domain condemnation proceedings (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 280 – Relating to e-commerce modernization (Steele) (Regular)

S. B. 372 – Providing greater discretion to WV Board of Medicine to approve graduate clinical training (J. Pack) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2221 – Relating to the establishment of an insurance innovation process (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2335 – Increasing the minimum criminal penalty for a driver who, in an impaired state, causes the death of a minor (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2701 – Relating to authorizing the Division of Rehabilitation Services to approve acceptable training programs required for low vision individuals to obtain a Class G drivers license (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2709 – Providing that the aggregate liability of a surety on a consumer protection bond under the West Virginia Fintech Regulatory Sandbox Program does not exceed the principal sum of the bond (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2764 – Allow the Division of Financial Institutions to enter into reciprocity agreements with other jurisdictions that operate similar programs to the West Virginia Fintech Sandbox Program (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2765 – Relating to allowing emergency management and operations’ vehicles operated by airports to use red flashing warning lights (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2905 – Relating to repealing the prohibition against the use of certain words (J. Pack) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2906 – Relating to the School Building Authority’s allocation of money (Ellington) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – House Chamber

Committee on the Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 215 E

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 418 M

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED – N/A