WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Friday, March 26

WV Press Report

West Virginia Press Association each day will share the schedules of West Virginia's State Senate and House of Delegates

Friday, March 26 – 45th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 10 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 30: Memorializing life of Honorable Shirley Dean Love (Baldwin, Woodrum, Blair, Azinger, Beach, Boley, Caputo, Clements, Grady, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Karnes, Lindsay, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Phillips, Plymale, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Stover, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Tarr, Trump, Unger, Weld, Woelfel)

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 474 : Exempting DOH from Purchasing Division procedures

: Exempting DOH from Purchasing Division procedures Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 587 : Making contract consummation with state more efficient (original similar to HB 3059)

: Making contract consummation with state more efficient (original similar to HB 3059) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 673 : Relating to venue for bringing civil action or arbitration proceedings under construction contracts

: Relating to venue for bringing civil action or arbitration proceedings under construction contracts Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2094 : Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs

: Relating to the juvenile restorative justice programs Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2382 : Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to ambient air quality standards

: Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to ambient air quality standards Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2896 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Eng. HB 2898 : Making a supplementary appropriation to WorkForce West Virginia: Workforce Investment Act

: Making a supplementary appropriation to WorkForce West Virginia: Workforce Investment Act Eng. HB 2901 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Eng. HB 2903 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police Eng. HB 2940 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: State Department of Education

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: State Department of Education Eng. HB 2941: Supplementary appropriation decreasing an existing item and adding a new item of appropriation to the Department of Revenue, Insurance Commissioner

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Redefining “firearm” to match federal code

: Redefining “firearm” to match federal code Com. Sub. for SB 458 : Relating to possession of firearms by individuals during state of emergency

: Relating to possession of firearms by individuals during state of emergency SB 488 : Relating to distributing hotel occupancy tax to convention and visitor’s bureaus

: Relating to distributing hotel occupancy tax to convention and visitor’s bureaus SB 521 : Extending licensure renewal term of certain private investigators, security guards, and associated firms

: Extending licensure renewal term of certain private investigators, security guards, and associated firms Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Permitting Economic Development Authority to make working capital loans from revolving loan fund capitalized with federal grant funds

: Permitting Economic Development Authority to make working capital loans from revolving loan fund capitalized with federal grant funds Com. Sub. for SB 585 : Requiring BOE create and provide course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools

: Requiring BOE create and provide course in family and consumer sciences in secondary schools SB 588 : Requiring county boards of education and county superintendents to comply with instructions of State Board of Education

: Requiring county boards of education and county superintendents to comply with instructions of State Board of Education Com. Sub. for SB 601 : Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure

: Relating generally to public employees grievance procedure Com. Sub. for SB 604 : Requiring county commissions create districts for towing services

: Requiring county commissions create districts for towing services SB 680 : Allowing State Superintendent of Schools define classroom teachers certified in special education

: Allowing State Superintendent of Schools define classroom teachers certified in special education SB 710 : Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation

: Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation Com. Sub. for SJR 11 : Constitutional Officer Term Limit Amendment

: Constitutional Officer Term Limit Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2260: Relating to procurement of child placing services

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 401 : Relating to WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act

: Relating to WV Consumer Credit and Protection Act Com. Sub. for SB 603 : Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering

: Authorizing new market entrants to conduct remote sports wagering and remote interactive wagering Com. Sub. for SB 634 : Requiring training of certain officers for persons with autism spectrum disorder

: Requiring training of certain officers for persons with autism spectrum disorder Com. Sub. for SB 660 : Providing for cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and military authorities

: Providing for cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and military authorities Com. Sub. for SB 668 : Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

: Creating Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact SB 712 : Relating to oversight fees for certain gas-producing wells

: Relating to oversight fees for certain gas-producing wells SB 713 : Relating generally to inmate good time

: Relating generally to inmate good time Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2290 : Initiating a State Employment First Policy to facilitate integrated employment of disabled persons – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Initiating a State Employment First Policy to facilitate integrated employment of disabled persons – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2897 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce Eng. HB 2899 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce Eng. HB 2920: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: Laboratory Services Fund

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Scheduled Committee Meetings

(Additional committee meetings may be announced during Friday’s floor session.)

9 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 485 : Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony

: Relating to use or presentation of firearm during commission of felony Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2495 : Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims

: Relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims SB 674 : Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license

: Clarifying that unpaid restitution does not preclude person from obtaining driver’s license Com. Sub. for SB 530: Establishing causes for revocation, cancellation, or suspension of business registration certificate

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 622 : Increasing compensation for elected county officials

: Increasing compensation for elected county officials SB 695 : Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation

: Providing procedures for decreasing or increasing corporate limits by annexation SB 642 : Requiring legal advertisements by State Auditor be posted to central website

: Requiring legal advertisements by State Auditor be posted to central website SB 708 : Establishing County Cleanup Committee within DNR

: Establishing County Cleanup Committee within DNR Originating Bill 1: Relating to public land access

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Originating Bill : Supplementary appropriation to West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education

: Supplementary appropriation to West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education Com. Sub. for SJR 9 : Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment

: Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment Com. Sub. for SJR 10 : Limiting the Terms of Members of the House of Delegates and Senate Amendment

: Limiting the Terms of Members of the House of Delegates and Senate Amendment Originating Bill : Salaries of certain State Officers

: Salaries of certain State Officers Com. Sub. for SJR 1 : Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment

: Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment SJR 7 : Motor Vehicle and Other Personal Property Tax Reduction Amendment

: Motor Vehicle and Other Personal Property Tax Reduction Amendment Com. Sub. for SB 492: Establishing program for bonding to reclaim abandoned wind and solar generation facilities

All committee meetings, whether held in the committee rooms or the Chamber, will be streamed live for public viewing.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

BILLS AND RESOLUTIONS TO BE INTRODUCED

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced Friday, March 26, 2021

SCR 55: Supporting Atlantic Coast Pipeline (Karnes, Azinger, Boley, Clements, Grady, Hamilton, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maynard, Nelson, Phillips, Plymale, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Stover, Swope, Takubo, Trump, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

THIRD READING

H. B. 2493 – Providing valuation limitations for coal property taxation and clarifying the penalties for non-filers (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2675 – Relating to the interest rate for condemnation cases and creating conformity with statutory rates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2741 – Relating to expansion of the alcohol test and lock program to offenders with a drug related offense (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 439 – Allowing use or nonuse of safety belt as admissible evidence in civil actions (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2628 – Relating to the removal of the prohibition on having ATMs in the area where racetrack video lottery machines are located (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2721 – Providing electronic notice of school attendance and satisfactory progress to the Division of Motor Vehicles in lieu of requiring each student to provide a paper notice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2959 – Relating to the financing of environmental pollution control equipment for coal-fired power plants (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3009 – Relating to the publication of county board financial statements (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3079 – Relating to exempting recovery residences from certain standards (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 3131 – Relating to correcting internal code references and citations (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3305 – Relating to required course of study (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2590 – Relating to the West Virginia Employment Law Worker Classification Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2620 – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce (J. Pack) (Regular)

H. B. 2719 – Relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles use of electronic means and other alternate means to provide notice (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3059 – Making contract consummation with state more efficient (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3102 – Requiring Director of transportation to have experience in transportation department (Ellington) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 17 – U. S. Army SSG James C. Vickers Highway

Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 22 – Bill O’Dell Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 27 – Harvey Lemasters Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 38 – “U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant David Andrew Green Memorial Bridge.”

H. C. R. 68 – Providing for the issuance of not to exceed $22 million of refunding bonds pursuant to the Safe Roads Amendment of 1996

H. C. R. 70 – Calling for the construction of an licensed Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) vehicle semi-contiguous trail to parallel the Appalachian Hiking Trail on the western side

THIRD READING

S. B. 67 – Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Allowing for written part of drivers’ exam given in high school drivers’ education course (Ellington) (Regular)

S. B. 390 – Reorganizing Health Care Authority under DHHR and clarifying responsibilities for all-payer claims database (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 431 – Relating to school attendance notification requirements to DMV (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 435 – Requiring county superintendents to authorize certain school principals or administrators at nonpublic schools to issue work permits for enrolled students (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2145 – Relating to student aide class titles (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2573 – Relating generally to the transparency and accountability of state grants to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694 – Create the 2nd Amendment Preservation Act (Capito) (Regular) [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2726 – Allowing for the lease of air space above public roads for the safe operation of unmanned aircraft (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2842 – Preventing cities from banning utility companies in city limits (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2933 – Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2981 – Providing veterans with suicide prevention assistance (J. Pack) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3254 – Authorizing members of development authorities to accept federally authorized reimbursement for services which the members rendered on a voluntary basis (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3266 – Providing for termination of extracurricular contact upon retirement (Ellington) (July 1, 2021)

H. B. 3299 – Authorizing Higher Education Rules (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3300 – Relating to reducing personal income tax rates generally (Householder) (Regular) [Amendments Pending]

H. B. 3301 – Relating generally to property tax increment financing districts (Householder) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2747 – Transferring the Parole Board to the Office of Administrative Hearings (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2773 – Permitting DNR to issue up to 100 permits for boats greater than 10 horsepower on Upper Mud River Lake (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2793 – Permit out of state residents to obtain West Virginia concealed carry permits (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – To clarify the regulatory authority of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia over luxury limousine services (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2962 – Relating generally to dental practice (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3002 – Update road abandonment process (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 3303 – Relating to clarifying the process of filling vacancies on ballots (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3306 – Relating to virtual instruction (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 275 – Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2021 (Householder) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2177 – Permitting the issuance of a state issued identification card without a photo on the card under certain conditions (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2266 – Relating to expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2581 – Providing for the valuation of natural resources property and an alternate method of appeal of proposed valuation of natural resources property (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2592 – Require Counties and Municipalities to hold all local elections during statewide elections (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2667 – To create a cost saving program for state buildings regarding energy efficiency (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2720 – Creating a Merit-Based Personnel System within DOT (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2768 – Supplementing, amending and increasing an existing item of appropriation from the State Road Fund, to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2769 – Supplementing, amending and increasing items of existing appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2790 – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of existing appropriation to Division of Highways (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Relating to public records management and preservation (Householder) (July 1, 2021)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2927 – Adding Caregiving expenses to campaign finance expense (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3082 – Stabilizing funding sources for the DEP Division of Air Quality (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3106 – To change the hearing requirement for misdemeanors to 10 days (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3298 – Making a supplemental appropriation to Dept. of Commerce, Dept. of Education, Senior Services and Civil Contingent Fund (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3304 – Authorizing the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to establisha Reentry and Transitional Housing Program (Capito) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Agriculture and Natural Resources – 8:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

— S. B. 381, Creating nonresident three-day fishing license.

— Com. Sub. for S. B. 502, Providing lifetime hunting, fishing, and trapping license to residents, adopted, and foster children under 15.

— S. B. 501, Continuing and indexing of license and stamp fees.

Committee on the Judiciary – 9:00 a.m. – Room 418 M

— HB Originating – Relating generally to the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission

— HJR3 – Property Tax Modernization Amendment

— HB2224 – Relating to complaints against public agencies to obtain records through the Freedom of Information Act

— HB2275 – Eliminate the restriction to carry a firearm on the state capitol complex grounds

— HB2488 – Relating to an occupational limited license

— HB2095 – Providing increased protections for the welfare of domestic animals

— HB2751 – Modernize the process for dissolution of municipal corporations in this State

— HB2370 – Provide that Public Service Districts cannot charge sewer rates for filling a swimming pool

— HB2908 – Relating to disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform consumers

— HB3307 – Social Media Integrity and Anti-Corruption in Elections Act

Committee on Finance – 9 a.m. – Room 462 M

— H. B. 3287, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security.

— H. B. 3288, Supplementing and amending appropriations by decreasing and increasing existing items of appropriation in the DHHR.

— H. B. 3289, Supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey.

— H. B. 3291, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services.

— H. B. 3292, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health.

— H. B. 3286, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development.

— H. B. 3295, Making a supplemental appropriation to Division of Human Services and Division of Health Central Office.

— H. B. 3297, Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance – Veterans Home.

Committee on Health and Human Resources – 9 a.m. – Room 215 E

— HB 3013 – Provide a state income tax credit for nurses to encourage recruitment and commitment to the profession in this state (2nd REF FIN)

— HCR 34 – Declaring the “pepperoni roll” to be the official state food of West Virginia

— HB 2876 – Modify the five-year waiting period and 100-person minimum for an association health plan, and to allow new flexibility granted under federal rules

— HB Blank – Originating Bill – Concerning Medical Records

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Room 434 M

No Agenda

Committee on Government Organization — 1 p.m. – Room 215 E

— Consideration of HB 2780, Repeal municipal license and tax when state license is required.

— Consideration of CS for HB 3036, Sunset the board of sanitarians.

— Consideration of HB Blank, Relating to establishing a child labor monument.

— Consideration of CS for HB 3072, Sunset the board of foresters.

___________________

Monday, March 29, 2021

Public Hearing – Virtual

Committee on the Judiciary

8 a.m.

H. J. R. 3, Property Tax Modernization Amendment.