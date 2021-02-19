WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Friday, Feb. 19

WV Press Report

Friday, Feb. 19 – 10th day of the session

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 5 : Urging Congress call Article V convention to impose fiscal restraints on federal government

: Urging Congress call Article V convention to impose fiscal restraints on federal government SCR 6 : US Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur ‘Webb’ Hahn and John W. Hahn Memorial Bridge

: US Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur ‘Webb’ Hahn and John W. Hahn Memorial Bridge SR 8: Recognizing 149th anniversary of Glenville State College

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 66 : Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses

: Creating Voluntary WVU Rifle Team Check-Off Program on hunting and fishing licenses Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 272 : Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act (original similar to HB 2020)

: Relating to WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act (original similar to HB 2020) Com. Sub. for SB 277: Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act (With right to amend)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 11 : Declaring work stoppage or strike by public employees to be unlawful

: Declaring work stoppage or strike by public employees to be unlawful Com. Sub. for SB 12 : Relating to local health department accountability

: Relating to local health department accountability SB 69 : Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption

: Creating “Choose Life” special registration plate supporting adoption Com. Sub. for SB 244 : Making it unlawful for public utility to prohibit customers from hiring contractors to construct, install, or maintain connections to public utility

: Making it unlawful for public utility to prohibit customers from hiring contractors to construct, install, or maintain connections to public utility Com. Sub. for SB 280 : Relating to e-commerce modernization

: Relating to e-commerce modernization Com. Sub. for SB 293 : Clarifying that Economic Development Authority is not authorized to enter into banking contracts without State Treasurer approval

: Clarifying that Economic Development Authority is not authorized to enter into banking contracts without State Treasurer approval Com. Sub. for SB 295: Relating generally to economic development loans and loan insurance issued by state (original similar to HB 2018)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 1 : Providing for parity of payment for telehealth services between service in-person and service provided through telehealth platform

: Providing for parity of payment for telehealth services between service in-person and service provided through telehealth platform SB 61: Expanding Coyote Control Program through voluntary assessment on breeding cows

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

9 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 275: Relating Generally to WV Appellate Reorganization ACT of 2021

1 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 53 : Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative’s death may not be involved in burial arrangements

: Providing next of kin criminally responsible for relative’s death may not be involved in burial arrangements Originating Bill (Same as HB 4039: Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services, from 2020)

(Same as HB 4039: Providing limitations on nuisance actions against fire department and emergency medical services, from 2020) SB 29: Authorizing fee payment and expense reimbursement for attorneys participating on court teams established by Supreme Court of Appeals

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

SB 361 : Extending supervision for conviction of soliciting minor and using obscene matter with intent to seduce minor (FN) (Grady; Judiciary)

: Extending supervision for conviction of soliciting minor and using obscene matter with intent to seduce minor (FN) (Grady; Judiciary) SB 362 : Creating Orphan Oil and Gas Well Prevention Act (FN) (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining)

: Creating Orphan Oil and Gas Well Prevention Act (FN) (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining) SB 363 : Relating to certification requirements of crane operators (Swope; Workforce)

: Relating to certification requirements of crane operators (Swope; Workforce) SB 364 : Limiting use of wages by employers and organizations for political activities (Trump; Judiciary)

: Limiting use of wages by employers and organizations for political activities (Trump; Judiciary) SB 365 : WV Firearms Protection Act (Grady, Karnes; Judiciary)

: WV Firearms Protection Act (Grady, Karnes; Judiciary) SB 366 : Relating to homeschool requirements (Karnes; Education)

: Relating to homeschool requirements (Karnes; Education) SB 367 : Relating to advertisements from political candidates (Karnes; Judiciary)

: Relating to advertisements from political candidates (Karnes; Judiciary) SB 368 : Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program (FN) (Swope; Economic Development)

: Authorizing DEP to develop Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program (FN) (Swope; Economic Development) SB 369 : Permitting civil actions against social media sites for censorship (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Permitting civil actions against social media sites for censorship (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 370 : Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential (Swope; Workforce)

: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential (Swope; Workforce) SB 371 : Permitting Commissioner of DOH to make money transfers within State Road Fund (Clements, Swope; Finance)

: Permitting Commissioner of DOH to make money transfers within State Road Fund (Clements, Swope; Finance) SJR 8 : Restoring Separation of Powers Amendment (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Restoring Separation of Powers Amendment (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SCR 7: Ira “Noon” Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge (Maynard)

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 18, 2021

9:30 a.m.: Finance

Com. Sub. for HB 2358 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

HB 2359 : Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources

Originating Bill 1 : Establishing criteria for graduate clinical training programs when accreditation is not available

: Establishing criteria for graduate clinical training programs when accreditation is not available Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 67 : Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

: Relating to authority of Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Education

SB 89 : Exempting certain kindergarten and preschool programs offered by private schools from registration requirements

: Exempting certain kindergarten and preschool programs offered by private schools from registration requirements Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Government Organization

SB 270 : Providing for collection of tax by hotel marketplace facilitators

: Providing for collection of tax by hotel marketplace facilitators Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 318 : Relating generally to public notice of unclaimed property held by State Treasurer

: Relating generally to public notice of unclaimed property held by State Treasurer Bill is laid over

3 p.m.: Judiciary

Com. Sub for SB 7 : Limiting political activity by public employees

: Limiting political activity by public employees Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

SB 296 : Relating generally to repealing certain rules

: Relating generally to repealing certain rules Bill reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

Com. Sub. for SB 182 : Relating generally to authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules Includes: SB 182 : Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to animal disease control; SB 183 : Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to WV Seed Law; SB 184 : Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to inspection of meat and poultry; SB 185 : Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to poultry litter and manure movement into primary poultry breeder rearing areas; SB 186 : Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to seed certification program; SB 187 : Commissioner of Agriculture rule relating to WV exempted dairy farms and milk and milk products processing rules; SB 188 : Auditor rule relating to standards for requisitions for payment issued by State Officers on Auditor; SB 189 : Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to funeral director, embalmer, apprentice, courtesy card holders, and funeral establishment requirements; SB 190 : Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to crematory requirements; SB 191 : Board of Funeral Service Examiners rule relating to fee schedule; SB 192 : Board of Hearing Aid Dealers rule relating to rule governing the West Virginia Board of Hearing Aid Dealers; SB 193 : Board of Landscape Architects rule relating to registration of landscape architects; SB 194 : Board of Landscape Architects rule relating to application for waiver of initial licensing fees for certain individuals; SB 195 : Livestock Care Standards Board rule relating to livestock care standards; SB 196 : Board of Medicine rule relating to registration to practice during declared state of emergency; SB 197 : Board of Occupational Therapy rule relating to telehealth practice – requirements, definitions; SB 198 : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; SB 199 : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to emergency temporary permits to practice during states of emergency or states of preparedness; SB 200 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; SB 201 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to Uniform Controlled Substances Act; SB 202 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to Board of Pharmacy rules for continuing education for licensure of pharmacists; SB 20 3: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure of wholesale drug distributors, third-party logistics providers, and manufacturers; SB 204 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to controlled substances monitoring program; SB 205 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board of pharmacy rules for immunizations administered by pharmacists and pharmacy interns; SB 206 : Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to general provisions for physical therapist and physical therapist assistants; SB 207 : Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to fees for physical therapist and physical therapist assistants; SB 208 : Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to general provisions for athletic trainers; SB 209 : Board of Physical Therapy rule relating to fees for athletic trainers; SB 210 : Board of Professional Surveyors rule relating to examination and licensing of professional surveyors in WV; SB 211 : Real Estate Commission rule relating to licensing real estate brokers, associate brokers, and salespersons and conduct of brokerage business; SB 212 : Board of Respiratory Care rule relating to criteria for licensure; SB 213 : Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under the Help America Vote Act for purchase of voting equipment, election systems, software, services, and upgrades; SB 214 : Secretary of State rule relating to guidelines and standards for electronic notarization; SB 215 : Bureau of Senior Services rule relating to shared table initiative for senior citizens; Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

: Relating generally to authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards to promulgate legislative rules

Com. Sub for SB 79: Providing fair mechanism for adjudication of requests for relocation of parent with child; Committee substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Thursday, February 18, 2021 (11 Senate; 2 House)

SB 9 : Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (House Finance)

: Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (House Finance) SB 10 : Modifying racetrack licensing due date (House Finance)

: Modifying racetrack licensing due date (House Finance) SB 14 : Providing for additional options for alternative certification for teachers (Pending House introduction)

: Providing for additional options for alternative certification for teachers (Pending House introduction) SB 15 : Relating generally to in-field master’s degree (Pending House introduction)

: Relating generally to in-field master’s degree (Pending House introduction) SB 34 : Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment (House Finance)

: Creating exemption to state sales and use tax for rental and leasing of equipment (House Finance) SB 78 : Relating to rehabilitative spousal support (House Judiciary)

: Relating to rehabilitative spousal support (House Judiciary) SB 81 : Relating generally to WV Uniform Trust Code (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to WV Uniform Trust Code (House Judiciary) SB 126 : Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary) SB 140 : Division of Rehabilitation Services rule relating to Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Act Board (House Judiciary)

: Division of Rehabilitation Services rule relating to Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Act Board (House Judiciary) SB 156 : Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)

: Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization) SB 216 : Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (House Judiciary) HB 2358 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; awaiting action by Governor) HB 2359: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)

Resolutions Adopted by the Senate as of Thursday, February 18, 2021 (1)

SCR 4: Recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth Day (House Rules)

Bills and Resolutions that Have Completed Legislation as of Thursday, February 18, 2021 (2)

HB 2358 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; awaiting action by Governor) HB 2359: Updating the meaning of federal taxable income and certain other terms used in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth when registered with the appropriate West Virginia board (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2015 – Requiring rules of local boards of health to be approved by the county commission except in cases of a public health emergency (J. Pack) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2536 – Relating to expressions of legislative intent regarding equivalent instruction time (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. J. R. 2 – Providing that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in, or interfere with, any impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate (Capito)

H. B. 2582 – Relating to creating a third set of conditions for the professional teaching certificate (Ellington) (Regular)

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2003 – Relating to the authority and obligations of the Governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2009 – Relating to limitations on the use of wages and agency shop fees by employers and labor organizations for political activities (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2014 – Relating to role of the Legislature in appropriating federal funds (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2325 – Removing the requirement of continuing education for barbers and cosmetologists (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2366 – Requiring agencies who have approved a proposed rule that affects fees or other special revenues to provide to the committee a fiscal note (Steele) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 2253 – Relating to forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. J. R. 1 – Supervision of Free Schools Modification Amendment (Capito)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2260 – Relating to procurement of child placing services (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2500 – Create an act for Statewide Uniformity for Auxiliary Container Regulations (Steele) (Regular)

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Room 418 M

Committee on Education

2:00 p.m. – House Chamber

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

HB2600. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Longanacre and Miller – Require all public contracts be publicly advertised – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2601. By Del. Fast, Burkhammer, Kessinger, Phillips, Pritt, Bruce, Pinson, Kimble, Kimes, D. Kelly and Brown – Allow a person to verify proof of hunting or fishing license electronically by their telephone – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2602. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Horst, Miller, Sypolt, Pritt and Nestor – Require special elections to be held same day as primary or general election (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2603. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Horst, Miller and Pritt – Limit number of visitor bureaus that can exist in a county – To Government Organization

HB2604. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Longanacre, Horst, Miller, Pritt and Holstein – Expand 529 savings plans to include vocational and trade schools – To Education then Finance

HB2605. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce and Miller – Require that a public service district board that represents more than one community have at least one member from each community – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2606. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Miller and Holstein – Award military veterans with a “Veterans” license plate (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2607. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Horst, Miller, Pritt, Holstein and Longanacre – Require all registered voters to produce a photo ID to vote in all public office elections – To the Judiciary

HB2608. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Miller and Holstein – Relating to property taxes dedicated to volunteer fire departments – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB2609. By Del. Mallow, Conley, Forsht, Bruce, Horst, Miller and Holstein – Establish quick response teams to work with drug users who are arrested (FN) – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then Health and Human Resources

HB2610. By Del. Fluharty – Prohibiting chairmen of state political parties during or up to one year after the termination of their employment as chairmen of those political parties from registering as lobbyists – To the Judiciary

HB2611. By Del. Pushkin and Rowe – Establishing the Minority Health Advisory Team (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2612. By Del. Pushkin, Howell, McGeehan and Walker – Allowing a bar to purchase liquor from a distillery or a mini-distillery – To the Judiciary

HB2613. By Del. Higginbotham – Providing that the Jobs Investment Trust Board be part of the Department of Commerce – To Government Organization

HB2614. By Del. J. Pack and Rohrbach [By Request of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources] – Creating the Office of Quality Assurance and Evaluation for child welfare programs within the Department of Health and Human Resources (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2615. By Del. J. Pack and Rohrbach [By Request of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources] – Relating to the program for drug screening of applicants for cash assistance – To Health and Human Resources

HB2616. By Del. J. Pack and Rohrbach [By Request of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources] – Amend the reporting to the Governor and the Legislature to have information continuously available on the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification’s website – To Health and Human Resources

HB2617. By Del. Barnhart, Foster, Keaton, Hamrick and Cooper – An Act to Establish a Cap on Government Red Tape – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2618. By Del. Fluharty, Hansen and Lovejoy – Relating to Good Samaritan Food Donation Act (FN) – To Finance

HB2619. By Del. J. Pack and Rohrbach [By Request of the Homeland Security & Emergency Management] – Update the code to reflect that the Health Care Authority is now part of the organizational structure of the Department of Health and Human Resources – To Health and Human Resources then Government Organization

HB2620. By Del. J. Pack and Rohrbach [By Request of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources] – Relating to a departmental study of the child protective services and foster care workforce – To Health and Human Resources

HB2621. By Del. Steele, Maynard, Skaff, Lovejoy, Statler, Diserio and D. Kelly [By Request of the Homeland Security & Emergency Management] – Mandating certification for certain members of fire departments, require certain types of training, allow specialized personnel who are not firefighters to be members of a department, and require the postings of fire department evaluations (FN) – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2622. By Del. Skaff, Zukoff and Walker – College Graduate Tax Credit (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2623. By Del. Skaff, Zukoff and Higginbotham – Providing a tax credit to encourage new teachers to remain in the state (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2624. By Del. Skaff, Boggs and Rowe – Redirecting a percentage of any surplus to state institutions of higher education to restore their state allocation funding levels – To Education then Finance

HB2625. By Del. Skaff, Rowe and Walker – Permitting election day registration of voters (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary