WV Press Capitol Daily: West Virginia legislative, committee schedules for Friday, Feb. 12

FRIDAY, FEB. 12 – 3rd DAY OF THE SESSION

Face coverings should be worn in all public areas of the Capitol.

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

WEST VIRGINIA SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.. On the agenda:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

· SR 6: Adopting special rule of order relating to proxy voting due to COVID-19 pandemic

There are no bills on the Senate Calendar for Friday, February 12, 2021.

Scheduled Committee Meetings

1 p.m.: Education (451M)

· SB 14: Providing for additional options for alternative certification

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

· Com. Sub. for SB 216: Authorizing the Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Bundle 10)

Includes SB 216: Department of Commerce rule relating to tourism development districts; SB 217 Division of Labor rule relating to high pressure steam boiler and forced flow steam generator requirements; SB 218, Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rule governing submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program for coal mining operations in WV; SB 219, Division of Natural Resources rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs; SB 220, DNR rule relating to defining terms used in all hunting and trapping; SB 221, DNR rule relating to deer hunting rule; SB 222, DNR rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting; and SB 223, DNR rule relating to special waterfowl hunting

· SB 6: Creating WV Employment Law Worker Classification Act

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

· SB 245: Providing 11-month window to allow PERS members to purchase credited service (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Pensions then Finance)

· SB 246: Allowing licensed employees, staff, and students of public universities to carry concealed weapon (Maynard; Judiciary)

· SB 247: Authorizing Commissioner of Highways to designate road as historic route (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure)

· SB 248: Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for purposes of job placement (Maynard; Workforce then Finance)

· SB 249: Creating Health Care Choice Act (Maynard; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

· SB 250: Prohibiting abuser of child from making contact with victim for 10 years (Rucker; Judiciary)

· SB 251: Creating Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act (Rucker; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

· SB 252: Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices covered by Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Judiciary)

· SB 253: Implementing Business PROMISE+ Scholarship (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Education then Finance)

· SB 254: Adding definitions of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to categories covered by Human Rights Act (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Judiciary)

· SB 255: Relating to wholesale importation of prescription drugs (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

· SB 256: Prohibiting insurers from denying coverage as result of preexisting condition (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

· SB 257: Relating to prohibition on short-term duration health insurance (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

· SB 258: Relating to taxation of prescription opioids (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Woelfel; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

· SB 259: Authorizing small private employers to buy-in to PEIA (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

· SB 260: Establishing Minority Health Advisory Team (FN) (Baldwin, Beach, Caputo, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Plymale, Romano, Stollings, Unger, Woelfel; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

· SB 261: Authorizing Office of Administrative Hearings hear appeals on suspension or revocation of graduated driver’s license (FN) (Ihlenfeld; Judiciary then Finance)

· SB 262: Requiring certain municipalities pay for incarceration of inmates (Hamilton; Government Organization)

· SB 263: Permitting online raffles to benefit nonprofit organizations (Hamilton; Judiciary)

· SB 264: Relating generally to licenses to sell paraphernalia for use with controlled substances (Hamilton; Judiciary)

· SB 265: Relating to sale of delinquent tax liens (Sypolt; Judiciary)

· SB 266: Creating Uniform Easement Relocation Act (Sypolt; Judiciary)

· SB 267: Relating to payment of taxes by co-owners [By Request] (Sypolt; Judiciary)

· SB 268: Prohibiting insurance discrimination against firearms manufacturers (Martin, Phillips, Karnes, Stover, Smith; Judiciary)

· SB 269: Relating to Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act (Maynard; Government Organization)

· SB 270: Providing for collection of tax by hotel marketplace facilitators (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization)

· SCR 3: Urging Congress reopen public lands in WV (Maynard)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Thursday, February 11, 2021

10 a.m.: Judiciary

SB 78 : Relating to rehabilitative spousal support

: Relating to rehabilitative spousal support Bill reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 81 : Making technical corrections to WV Directed Trust Act

: Making technical corrections to WV Directed Trust Act Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SJR 4 : Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment

: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment Resolution reported to the full Senate with recommendation it be adopted; second reference to Finance

3 p.m.: Finance

SB 9 : Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund

: Continuing Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 10 : Modify Racetrack Licensing Due Date

: Modify Racetrack Licensing Due Date Bill reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 34 : Creating Exemption to State Sales and Use Tax for Rental and Leasing of Equipment

: Creating Exemption to State Sales and Use Tax for Rental and Leasing of Equipment Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Judiciary

Com. Sub. for SB 126: Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 140: Division of Rehabilitation Services rule relating to Ron Yost Personal Assistance Services Act Board

Bill reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Com. Sub. for SB 156: Authorizing the Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules

Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here: http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House will convene at 11 a.m. On the agenda:

SCHEDULED COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – House Chamber

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 215 E

BILLS INTRODUCED ON THURSDAY

HB2294. By Del. Foster – Removing the requirement for contractors to file payroll information on public improvement construction projects – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2295. By Del. Foster – Relating to pecuniary interests of county and district officers, teachers and school officials in contracts – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2296. By Del. Foster – West Virginia Contractor Licensing Act – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2297. By Del. Foster – Limiting the maximum number of appointees to certain county and municipal bodies – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2298. By Del. Foster – Requiring a warning light to be erected on certain roads to warn of a traffic light ahead – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2299. By Del. Foster – Clarifying that a vehicle may not be backed into a public street or highway unless it does not interfere with other traffic – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2300. By Del. Foster and Fast – Including Family Court Judges in the Judges’ Retirement System (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2301. By Del. Foster and J. Jeffries – Repealing the soft drink tax – To Finance

HB2302. By Del. Foster, McGeehan and J. Jeffries – Establishing that shared legal and physical custody of a child in cases of divorce is presumed to be in the best interests of the child – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

