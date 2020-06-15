WV Press accepting nominations for the WVPA’s Adam R. Kelly Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is accepting nominations for its Adam R. Kelly Award through June 30, 2020.

Adam R. Kelly

The award is the highest individual honor bestowed by the West Virginia Press Association. It’s given each year in recognition of an individual’s service to the newspapers in the state, the West Virginia Press Association and to the individual’s community.

The 2019 Award honoree was Sandy Buzzerd, editor and publisher of Morgan Messenger.

A list of previous winners is posted on the WVPA website – wvpress.org – at https://wvpress.wpengine.com/foundation/kellyaward/

The Adam R. Kelly Award was established in 1991 in memory of the late Adam R. Kelly, legendary “Country Editor” columnist and former owner and editor of the Tyler Star News in Sistersville. Kelly was known nationally for his outstanding service to newspapers.

A committee of past presidents of the Press Association selects the honoree from an ongoing list of nominations made by journalists or other persons. Announcement of each year’s winner is made during the awards ceremony at the annual WVPA Convention.

Nominations should be submitted by June 30, 2020, to:

DonSmith@WVPress.org

or by mail:

WV Press Association

3422 Pennsylvania Ave.

Charleston, WV 25302 or

Included in the submission should be a biography of the nominee, with specific emphasis on his or her service to the newspapers of the state, the West Virginia Press Association and to his or her local community.

Announcement of the recipient will be made during later this year.