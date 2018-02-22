Latest News:
By February 22, 2018 Read More →

WV Manufacturers Association, Huntington Regional Chamber officials discuss economic development legislation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail and Huntington Regional Chamber President Bill Bissett join West Virginia Press InDepth host Don Smith to discuss legislation addressing manufacturing and economic development at the 2018 WV Legislative session.

NOTE: This clip concludes with host Betsy DeBord’s look at tourism in the state’s Northern Panhandle.

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.