WV Legislature to hold interim committee meetings in Huntington in May

By Jesten Richardson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers and legislative staff members will visit Huntington for the Legislature’s May interim committee meetings at Marshall University.

The Legislature will hold interim committee meetings May 7-8 in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, said Ann Ali, deputy chief of staff for the House of Delegates. Lawmakers are expected to wrap up their visits in the Huntington area on May 9, Ali said.

Last year, the Legislature held interim committee meetings at West Virginia University in Morgantown and at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. Those meetings are typically held at the state Capitol in Charleston.

Ali said last year was the first time since 2013 that the Legislature had taken interim committee meetings on the road.

“We’ve had a lot of staff members here who remember when we used to travel all over the place, and we’ve had lots of new staff members who have never experienced it — same with the lawmakers, of course,” Ali said. “So, I think it was a success, people really enjoyed it, and then said, ‘OK, where to next?’” …

