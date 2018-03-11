WV Legislature reports 260 bills completed process in 2018

Review all completed legislation here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislative Website reports 260 bills completed the legislative process during the 2018 session.

Of that total, 129 were bills originating the WV Senate and 131 in the WV House. Of those bills, 31 have been signed by Governor Jim Justice, others await his signature. As of this point, no bills have been vetoed by the Governor.

See the list here: http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Bills_all_pass.cfm?year=2018&sessiontype=RS&btype=bill