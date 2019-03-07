WV Legislature doing little to help residents affected by natural gas drilling
Editor’s Note This article was produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Delegate Terri Sypolt says she understands how natural gas drilling has changed the look and feel of communities in the state, bringing an influx of noisy truck traffic and construction.
“I’m thinking about a neighbor’s dog howling for two years right at your doorstep,” said Sypolt, a Republican from Preston County, in the northern region of the state.
So, when she returned to Charleston for this year’s legislative session, she introduced a bill for the third consecutive year to monitor the air and noise around drilling operations, hoping her colleagues would take action to help residents.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail