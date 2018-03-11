WV Legislation ends 2018 session with budget, without Rainy Day Fund raid
All agreed the atmosphere Saturday was different than past final days, mainly due to the passage of the state’s budget by 1 p.m. For more than 30 years, the Legislature has had to go into an extended session in order to pass a budget, including last year when the session extended into June.
The budget, which Gov. Jim Justice said in a tweet he would sign as soon as it hits his desk, includes a 5 percent across-the-board pay raise for state employees, $29 million to fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency and $14 million for the retirement program. There are no changes to single line items from last fiscal year and no funds are taken from the Rainy Day fund….
