WV joins coalition opposing weaker limits on opioid prescribing

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a group of 39 attorneys general in expressing concern that a draft pain management directive could weaken restrictions on the prescribing of opioid painkillers.

The bipartisan coalition worries a draft pain management report, under consideration by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, deviates from guidelines aimed at decreasing the risk of opioid misuse as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Moving away from the CDC guideline at this critical time would undermine ongoing legislative initiatives, as well as refinements to standards of medical care,” a coalition letter reads. “As a matter of public safety, there is simply no justification to move away from the CDC guideline to encourage more liberal use of an ineffective treatment that causes nearly 50,000 deaths annually.”

