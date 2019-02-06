WV House takes up education omnibus bill
By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite an attempt Tuesday to stop the bill, the House of Delegates received the state Senate’s massive education reform package, vowing to review the legislation in a “deliberate manner.”
The House received a message from the Senate Tuesday morning announcing the passage of Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill. The 137-page bill was referred to the House’s education and finance committees.
In a statement shortly after the passage of SB 451, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said he would let the committee process work when looking at the controversial bill.
