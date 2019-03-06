WV House set to pass free community college bill, after rejecting expansion
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday amended the Senate’s free community college tuition bill to also pay for associate’s degrees that some public, primarily four-year colleges offer.
But the House rejected proposed amendments that would’ve expanded tuition aid beyond that, including through helping students who want bachelor’s degrees.
House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, said the biggest two expansion proposals would “absolutely” prevent Senate Bill 1 from getting through the Legislature by the time this year’s annual regular legislative session ends Saturday night.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail