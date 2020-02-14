WV House passes bill cracking down on educators who sexually target students

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure the end of teaching careers for teachers, principals and other educators who develop relationships with students in order to sexually abuse them — something called “grooming.” …

… state lawmakers have advanced House Bill 4378. It would mandate educators who “groom” students for sexual abuse automatically lose their licenses for at least five years.

Delegate Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, and the bill’s lead sponsor, said teachers have groomed students throughout the state, including in his county.

