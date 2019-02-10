WV House of Delegates to hold public hearing on education bill

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As tensions continue to rise over a bill to reform public education in the Mountain State, delegates are planning to hold two public hearings Monday to get more input on the measure.

The bill, proposed by Republicans in the Senate, would give teachers and school service personnel a 5 percent raise. But it would also permit charter schools, education savings accounts and other provisions that education unions oppose.

When Senate Bill 451 passed last week, Senate President Mitch Carmichael heralded it as a fundamental change in the lives and opportunities of all students and teachers in the state.

