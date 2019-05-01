WV House Education chairman resigns leadership post at Speaker’s request
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. —
Delegate Danny Hamrick resigned Tuesday from his position as House Education Committee chairman at the request of the speaker of the House of Delegates.
“I asked for his resignation earlier this week for a personnel matter that has nothing to do with the upcoming session,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. The special legislative session on education is expected to begin later this month.
“That’s about as far as I should say,” Hanshaw said.
