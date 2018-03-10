CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A resolution to allow West Virginia voters to decide if the Legislature should control the state Supreme Court’s budget moved one step closer to reality on Friday, as the House of Delegates approved an amended version of it and sent it back to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s dream of completing the budget process by session’s end hit a speed bump on Friday, but it may still happen.

These were a couple highlights of the action in the House of Delegates on Friday, the 59th day of the 60-day session. The House dealt with 32 Senate bills and resolutions, among other matters.

