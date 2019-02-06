WV House committee considering Senate education overhaul bill today
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House Education Committee is set to consider Senate Republicans’ broad education overhaul bill starting at 9 a.m. today.
The legislation arrived in the House on Tuesday, when a Democrat immediately, and unsuccessfully, attempted to have the House officially not consider it.
Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, made the motion to “postpone indefinitely” Senate Bill 451. It was the same, rare motion Senate Democrats used in 2015 to table a bill that would have legalized charter schools, although Republicans revived that legislation before it died again later that year.
