WV Governor, state officials and residents celebrate grand opening of the historic Wellsburg Bridge

The bridge will drastically reduce travel time between the two communities, provide a new river crossing for commerce, spur economic development on both sides of the Ohio River, and provide another way across the river if work needs to be done on neighboring spans.



“What a turnout,” Jim Schneiderman, a Flatiron representative, said. “I’ve been to a few of these bridge openings, and this is by far the biggest turnout I have ever attended. Projects like this are not easy, and we are proud to have been part of the Wellsburg Bridge.”



“A large project like this does not happen overnight, and it takes a lot of time, effort, and money,” Jeff Blanton, Federal Highways representative, said. “I heard on local news reports that this bridge has been talked about for over 100 years. That is a nice context to understand how long a bridge has been needed in this region.”



“The construction of the Wellsburg Bridge will have a lasting impact for years and years to come,” Tom Corey, an Ohio Department of Transportation representative, said. “Transportation is a vital aspect of our daily routines, and this project aligns with ODOT’s mission to provide a transportation system that is safe, accessible, well-maintained, and positioned for the future.”



“Through the years, many groups of people have tried to bring this project to fruition,” State Senator Ryan Weld said. “Finally, we are linked: Wellsburg and Brilliant, West Virginia, and Ohio. It is a tremendous honor to represent this area and be your Senator on this day.”



“I would like to echo the sentiments we have already heard today,” State Delegate Jimmy Willis said. “Thank you to Flatiron, the West Virginia Department of Highways, and the Ohio Department of Transportation for all of the great work and effort they have put into this bridge. I would also like to thank the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce, who spent hours and hours putting this day together, and I think they did a pretty good job.”