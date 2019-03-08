Latest News:
WV governor gets free-college tuition measure

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate agreed 33-0 Thursday to the House of Delegates’ amendments to the free community college tuition bill, sending the legislation to the governor for his signature or veto.

Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, was the only senator absent for Thursday’s vote. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, was the bill’s most vocal supporter.

“There’s a reason why it’s Senate Bill 1,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. “Mr. President, under your leadership, we’re now crossing the finish line.”

