WV Gov. Justice, U.S. Sen. Manchin working together to promote state

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — They might not like each other these days, but Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are working together on ways to make West Virginia a hub for petrochemical production.

Justice announced a meeting held Monday between himself, Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch and representatives of the Department of Energy. They discussed opportunities for economic growth in the state’s natural gas industry, including construction of crackers and a storage hub for natural gas byproducts. “It is absolutely vital that we create a petrochemical industry in West Virginia versus building more pipelines that leave our state without creating any long-term manufacturing jobs,” Justice said in a statement.

