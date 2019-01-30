WV Gov. Justice threatens veto of education overhaul, charter school package
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice broke his silence Tuesday on a public education battle waging at the West Virginia Capitol, aligning himself with unions and Democrats and against the Senate GOP.
Listing what he considers problems with the bill, like the enabling of charter schools (“I’m absolutely against that”), education savings accounts (“I’m probably not a fan of that”), paycheck protection (“of which I am absolutely against”), and a non-severability clause (“a poison pill”) cementing together a 144-page omnibus education overhaul, Justice said he would veto the bill if it arrives on his desk as is.
“All we’re doing today is really just creating a mess, when a mess doesn’t need to be created,” he said of the package. “That’s all there is to it.”
