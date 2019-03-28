WV Gov. Justice comes to Marion County to sign coal bills

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

LOGANSPORT, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice traveled to Marion County Wednesday to sign three new bills he believes will boost the coal industry statewide.

One bill would reduce the severance tax on thermal or steam coal, one would provide for a rebate of the severance tax on capital investment made on new machinery, equipment or improvements to coal property and one would eliminate the requirement to submit community impact statements about coal mining activity.

“Hopefully we’re going to sign something that’s going to aid in the safety in some ways,” Justice said. “We’re going to sign something here that’s going to entice people to invest more to where we have not only your room, but we have other rooms.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian