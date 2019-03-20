Latest News:
WV Gov. Justice briefly meets with local Division of Highways leaders to talk road work

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

Gov. Jim Justice met with DOH district engineers and county supervisors from across the state Tuesday.
(NCWV photo by Jake Jarvis)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Gov. Jim Justice met Tuesday with employees of the Division of Highways in Charleston, where he issued a new challenge to make a list of all the state roads that need to be repaired.

The meeting, which lasted less than 20 minutes, brought DOH district engineers and county supervisors from West Virginia’s 55 counties to the state Culture Center auditorium.

“You see, whether you buy it or don’t buy it, you’ve never met anybody who’s (as) impatient as I am,” Justice said. “I don’t believe in things taking a long time. I don’t believe in just studying something and having five more groups just studying, studying, studying. I want stuff done.”

