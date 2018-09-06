Latest News:
WV Gov. Justice appoints Warren ‘Dean’ Jeffries to fill Armstead’s seat

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice shakes hands with Delegate Warren “Dean” Jeffries, R-Kanawha, who was appointed to finish out the term of former Speaker of the House of Delegates Tim Armstead.
(Submitted photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday appointed a replacement to fill the void created by the Aug. 21 resignation of House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha.

Warren “Dean” Jeffries, an insurance agent, will finish Armstead’s term in the House of Delegates.

Jeffries is running for election to the seat in November. He will face off against Democrat Melissa Riggs Huffman on the ballot in the 40th District.

