WV Gov. Justice appoints Warren ‘Dean’ Jeffries to fill Armstead’s seat
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday appointed a replacement to fill the void created by the Aug. 21 resignation of House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha.
Warren “Dean” Jeffries, an insurance agent, will finish Armstead’s term in the House of Delegates.
Jeffries is running for election to the seat in November. He will face off against Democrat Melissa Riggs Huffman on the ballot in the 40th District.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail