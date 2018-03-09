WV Gov. Jim Justice signs natural gas co-tenancy bill

From the office of Governor Jim Justice:

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today signed HB 4268 that will allow oil and gas development to occur in cases where there are seven or more royalty owners and at least 75 percent of the undivided interest owners of the oil and gas that consent to development.

“This co-tenancy law will allow for oil and gas development while protecting the rights of surface, mineral and landowners,” said Gov. Justice.

The law will take effect on July 1, 2018.