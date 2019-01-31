WV fails on state tobacco control in every aspect, ALA finds
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is failing to reduce and prevent tobacco use in virtually every aspect, according to a state-by-state assessment published Wednesday by the American Lung Association.
The state received one of the lowest scores in the nation in the ALA’s 17th annual “State of Tobacco Control.” It was given failing marks in funding for state tobacco prevention programs, level of state tobacco taxes, coverage and access to cessation services, and setting a minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21. The state received a D-grade for strength of smoke-free workplace laws, the last of the five graded metrics.
The report is provided for all 50 states and the federal government as a blueprint toward reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch