Government, Latest News

WV DHHR plans additional virtual Town Hall Meeting on Sept. 18 for 2024 Substance Use Response Plan

on

More in Government:

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting an additional virtual town hall meeting to solicit feedback on development of the WV 2024 Substance Use Response Plan and highlight progress on the 2023 Plan

The virtual town hall will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will focus on youth and substance use. The meeting will offer breakout sessions for all eight sections of the Plan. Participants will select the section they wish to attend when they pre-register. Those interested in attending may register at helpandhopewv.org/odcp.

Residents who are unable to attend the town hall meeting may submit feedback related to youth and substance use electronically by Saturday, September 30, 2023, at helpandhopewv.org/odcp. Four virtual town hall meetings were also held during the month of August.
 
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DHHR is comprised of the Bureau for Behavioral Health; Bureau for Child Support Enforcement; Bureau for Family Assistance; Bureau for Medical Services; Bureau for Public Health; Bureau for Social Services; Office of Inspector General; and West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WV CHIP). For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684.

Comments are closed.

West Virginia Press Newspaper Network " "

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address