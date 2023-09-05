WV DHHR plans additional virtual Town Hall Meeting on Sept. 18 for 2024 Substance Use Response Plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting an additional virtual town hall meeting to solicit feedback on development of the WV 2024 Substance Use Response Plan and highlight progress on the 2023 Plan.



The virtual town hall will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will focus on youth and substance use. The meeting will offer breakout sessions for all eight sections of the Plan. Participants will select the section they wish to attend when they pre-register. Those interested in attending may register at helpandhopewv.org/odcp.



Residents who are unable to attend the town hall meeting may submit feedback related to youth and substance use electronically by Saturday, September 30, 2023, at helpandhopewv.org/odcp. Four virtual town hall meetings were also held during the month of August.

