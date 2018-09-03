By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With “walk season” now in full swing, the Alzheimer’s Association’s West Virginia chapter is looking to refuel its bottom line to fund another year of improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in the Mountain State.

Locally, the annual Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday, Sept. 15, beginning at Pullman Square. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the celebrating begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:15 a.m.

The West Virginia chapter’s 11 annual walks — 10 in West Virginia and one in Athens, Ohio — account for about 75 percent of the chapter’s annual fundraising, executive director Sharon Rotenberry said. She is finishing her first year leading the chapter that oversees all of West Virginia as well as counties in southeastern Ohio and one county in Virginia.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/wv-alzheimer-s-chapter-hopes-to-expand-its-outreach/article_952f9bf4-a369-5d4d-8a67-2993cda03299.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch