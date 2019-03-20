WV AG sues Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, alleging knowing employment of abusers
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston hired Victor Frobas in 1965, it knew he had been credibly accused of sexually abusing a child three years prior.
The bishop of the diocese at the time, Joseph Hodges, decided to give Frobas, a priest, a second chance. Frobas became director of Camp Tygart, a summer youth camp now known as Camp Bosco, in 1972. While there, he was accused of sexually abusing children.
After spending a few months at the “House of Affirmation” in Massachusetts, a now-shuttered institution known for treating priests engaged in pedophilia, Hodges returned Frobas to work as a chaplain in Wheeling in 1976, and then, as the chaplain at Wheeling Central Catholic High School in 1977.
