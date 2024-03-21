World War II veteran from Upshur County (West Virginia) prepares to celebrate his 100th birthday

By Noah Jeffries, The Record Delta

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Not many individuals get to reach their 100th birthday. In Upshur County, a local veteran is getting ready to celebrate this milestone with loved ones from across the country.

Max Adams, a World War II veteran, will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Saturday. The event is drop-in, and will allow friends, family and members of the community to speak with Adams and celebrate his life.

Sharon Spevock, who has been helping organize the celebration, has known Adams for several years and wanted to make his 100th birthday something special.

“I met Max when I was his guardian on the Veterans Honor Flight,” she said. “From that trip we have become very close friends and we meet up on a regular basis for dinners and lunches so I offered to help set up this celebration and make it as big as it can be.”

Suzzanne Chapman, Adams’ daughter, said her father is still very active and has many hobbies.

“He’s a very alert 100-year-old man,” she said. “His health has been really good. He’s kind of a people person and he enjoys being around people sharing his ideas with them and hearing theirs.”

