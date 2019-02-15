Latest News:
Working independently, but not alone: Coworking spaces on the rise in West Virginia

By JAMES E. CASTO

For the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Melissa Hill, center, teaches a class on professional services cooperation at West Virginia State University’s Economic Development Center in Charleston Thursday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “Coworking” is a hot new trend in today’s business world.

With today’s work-from-anywhere technology, many employees of big companies, as well as entrepreneurs, find they can work from home instead of having to hassle with a rush hour commute into town, expenses of parking and traffic, and the distractions of work with a big employer.

But working from home has its disadvantages, as well. It can be isolating and distracting. You may have nobody around you during the day, and being surrounded by your stuff can divert your attention from what you have to do. Distractions (cable TV, Facebook, fridge, dog, dirty rugs, dirty laundry) lurk everywhere.

