Women’s & Girls’ Day at the Legislature kicks-off Friday at W.Va. Culture Center

Release from the West Virginia Women’s Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “Women’s & Girl’s Day at the Legislature” will kick off at 9a.m. at the Culture Center.

The West Virginia Women’s Commission is hosting the special event for women and girls from throughout the state.

A highlight for the day will presentations from First Lady Cathy Justice, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner and WVSOS Director of Elections Brittany Westfall at a luncheon.

A mock election featuring an opportunity for participants to talk about issues important to West Virginia women will begin at 1 p.m.

Women’s & Girls’ Day is an activity promoted by the West Virginia 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration. More information on the Celebration can be found at this link: https://sos.wv.gov/about/Pages/WV19Amend.aspx

Friday’s event will start at the WV Culture Center on the state capitol complex. The complete list of activities for the day as as follows:

8:30 a.m.

Registration

9 a.m.

Introductions, Housekeeping Items and Outline of the Day’s Activities Reading of the Governor’s Proclamation

Greetings: Senator Shelley Moore Capito Video

Senator Joe Manchin read by his representative Brian Aluise

Introduction of Bills, Legislative Visits and Communication Tips

9:30 a.m.

Capitol Tours and/or Visit Legislators: Walk to the State Capitol and Through Security – name tags for Capitol Tours will include “CT”

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Culture Center Museum Tours: Can walk on your own through exhibits any time during these two hours – name tags will include “CCMT”

9:45 a.m. -10:15 a.m.

WV Suffragette Experience with Renate Pore in Great Hall at Culture Center Capitol Tours Begin

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

House Group – Upper Rotunda House Chambers for Legislative Citation Reading and then go up to House Gallery to view House in Session – “H” on name tag

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Senate Group – Meet at Senate Gallery for Session and Reading of Resolution – “S” on name tag

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Return to the Culture Center (Lunch will begin as people begin to return) Speakers: First Lady Cathy Justice

Secretary of State Mac Warner

Director of Elections Brittany Westfall Photos

1 p.m.. to 2:30 p.m.

Our Voices, Our Votes Table Activities – Each table will choose a candidate and develop their platforms for an election by all attendees

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participant Summaries and Closing Remarks