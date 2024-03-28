By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — By the end of the year, Weirton Medical Center will become a full-fledged member of the West Virginia University Health System, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

WMC became a clinical affiliate of WVU Medicine in January 2020, providing area residents with increased access to specialists and subspecialists, as well as assisting the local hospital in recruiting physicians to serve the medical needs of the community. The letter of intent signed by hospital officials initiates the process of full membership.

“Since beginning our clinical partnership with WVU Medicine in 2020, they continued to be nationally recognized for the delivery of world-class medicine and groundbreaking research. This affiliation with the WVU Health System is just the next phase in our continued growth at WMC, providing patients with expanded access to WVU Medicine specialists and advanced medical care right in their community,” said John Frankovitch, WMC president and CEO.

“The partnership is not just an affiliation but a community investment on the part of WMC and WVU Medicine. In addition to the exceptional medical care we provide, WMC has a significant economic impact on the region with more than 1,400 employees. Our partnership with WVU Medicine ensures WMC will continue for the next generation, providing the exceptional, compassionate health care our patients have come to expect.”

WMC and WVU Medicine officials have targeted Jan. 1 to complete the affiliation process.

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2024/03/wmc-to-become-full-member-of-wvu-health-system/