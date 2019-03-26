With Wednesday deadline looming, West Virginia Gov. Justice has 175-plus bills pending action
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a Wednesday deadline looming to act on bills passed in the 2019 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature, Gov. Jim Justice has more than 175 bills pending, including several high-profile and controversial measures.
That includes the keynote bills from each house — the Senate’s community and technical college bill to provide free tuition to students pursuing associate and technical degrees who meet a number of criteria (Senate Bill 1), and the House of Delegates’ legislation to phase out personal income taxes on Social Security retirement benefits for retirees with gross adjusted revenue of $50,000 or less ($100,000 for married couples filing jointly) (House Bill 2001).
Under the West Virginia Constitution, the governor has 15 days, Sundays excluded, to act on bills once the Legislature has adjourned its regular session. This year, the session ended on March 9.
