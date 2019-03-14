With Jamboree In The Hills on hiatus, Blame My Roots Fest announces inaugural country music festival

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Blame My Roots Fest has announced a new outdoor country music festival scheduled for July 18-20 at Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont. The event will include both camping and a concert lineup of national and local acts.

Chris Dutton, Blame My Roots Fest Event Coordinator, said he couldn’t let the traditions of the past 40 years end with Jamboree. Together with his sister, Nina Dutton, he formed a new company and Blame My Roots Fest was born.

Valley View Campgrounds has long been a staple of the local country music community, serving as one of the largest campgrounds for Jamboree in the Hills annually for the past 28 years. With Live Nation’s decision to place the country music concert on hiatus for 2019, the Duttons erected the Blame My Roots Festival to keep country music alive in the hills.

