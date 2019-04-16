With education town halls and listening tours over, what’s next for the West Virginia Legislature?

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After the West Virginia legislative session wrapped up this year, many questions remained about public school funding, and more importantly, a promised teacher raise.

Gov. Jim Justice said he wanted to address “education betterment” in a special session, however, lawmakers are still in the dark as to when such a session may take place.

“We don’t even know when it’s going to be right now,” said Sen. Roman Prezioso(D-Marion). “The governor has not been involved in this process and I don’t think he has the faintest idea of what he needs to do.”

