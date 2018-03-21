Latest News:
By March 21, 2018 Read More →

Winter weather advisory slated through today for eastern West Virginia

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

A city of Martinsburg snow plow truck works to clear off snow along W. King St. Tuesday morning in Martinsburg.
(Journal photo by Ron Agnir)

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Heavy snow continues to blanket much of the Eastern Panhandle, where up to 14 inches was expected through this evening, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued a forecast of heavy snow for the region, with accumulations between 8 and 14 inches.

The storm began overnight Tuesday and is expected to last until 8 p.m. tonight.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/03/winter-weather-advisory-slated-through-wednesday/

See more from The Journal

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.