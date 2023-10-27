Williams files pre-candidacy papers to run for WV governor

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams took another step Thursday in his announced plan to run for governor by filing his pre-candidacy papers with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

Williams is the only Democrat in that race so far. Cecil Silva of the Lincoln County community of Spurlockville filed pre-candidacy papers in April, but the secretary of state’s office lists his candidacy as terminated. The secretary of state’s website lists eight Republican candidates for governor; one each from the Libertarian, Mountain and Constitution parties; and one with no affiliation.

In his filing announcement, Williams pointed to his “diverse background spanning finance, service in the West Virginia Legislature, and three successful terms as Huntington’s Mayor.”

“I’m running for Governor because I believe the best of West Virginia is yet to come,” he said. “From revitalizing Huntington’s economy to combating the opioid crisis with innovative solutions, my track record speaks for itself.”

