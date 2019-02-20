While grateful for House decision, West Virginia educators remain concerned about future bills

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “We’re back again.”

Several signs sporting that phrase were held high Tuesday at the State Capitol in Charleston — the day after education union leaders announced a statewide walkout for the second year in a row.

However, with the approval of many public educators, the House of Delegates voted to “indefinitely postpone” the omnibus education bill that has caused an uproar amongst these educators since its introduction, on a 53-45 vote.

