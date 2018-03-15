Wheeling Park High School students join national walkout

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — On Wednesday, Wheeling Park High School students take part in the 17-minute National Student Walkout to remember the 17 lives lost in the massacre at a Parkland, Fla., high school. The students also held signs stating “Silence Gun Violence” and chanted “We want change” regarding school safety and gun control laws. Senior Maguire Glass said the students took part in the walkout to “bring attention to gun violence, especially in schools.”

