Wheeling-Nippon marks major milestone

Follansbee mill produces 20 millionth coil

By Warren Scott, The Weirton Daily Times

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Coated steel coils processed by Wheeling-Nippon Steel have been used by a variety of U.S. industries, and the company celebrated a major milestone Wednesday with the production of its 20 millionth coil.

Ken Tagashira, chief executive officer of Wheeling-Nippon Steel, was among leaders of the steel firm who offered a closer look at the plant’s operations, where steel coils weighing from 20,000 pounds to 42,000 pounds each are treated with protective coatings through two lines, each with a capacity to process up to 700,000 tons.

He said it’s the only U.S. company to offer five different hot dip coatings under one roof.

“Wheeling-Nippon is proud of this landmark production achievement and plans to build on its nearly four decades of successes as it begins to produce the next 20 million tons,” said Tagashira.

Frank Mollica, vice president of manufacturing, said the steel is produced domestically and used in the U.S. in a variety of fields, including agriculture, automotive and appliance manufacturing, construction and solar power.

