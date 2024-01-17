By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While attention has been on the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, the Democratic primary to succeed U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has a new candidate in Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott.

Elliott filed his official candidacy certificate Tuesday to run in the May 14 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in person at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office at the State Capitol Building in Charleston. He was joined by his wife Cassandra and son Harrison.

Tuesday’s filing ends more than a month of speculation surrounding Elliott and his possible candidacy. While filing as a Democratic candidate, Elliott believes his experiences as a mayor working with both political parties gives him valuable expertise to bring to Capitol Hill.

“We live in divided times,” Elliott said following his filing Tuesday. “I’ve been mayor for eight years in the City of Wheeling. I have to work with Republicans and Democrats across the aisle. We don’t have the luxury to do the political stuff that sometimes happens at the state and federal level. I want to bring that experience to Washington on behalf of the people of West Virginia.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/01/wheeling-mayor-glenn-elliott-a-democrat-files-for-u-s-senate-run/