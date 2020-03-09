What education bills did, and didn’t, pass in this year’s regular W.Va. legislative session

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

As lawmakers put the finishing touches on the regular legislative session Saturday night, this election year proved to be a big one for religion-in-public-schools bills. The most notable one would put in law that Bible classes are allowed in public schools.

But more got done on the final day of the session — including a bill ensuring counties investigate school employees who endanger students and ensuring teachers who groom students for sexual abuse lose their licenses.

We’ve written about bills letting home-schooled students more easily play on public school sports teams, freeing more colleges from state oversight of their spending and giving colleges the option to count English learned as a second language for college credit.

Here’s a look at how some other education bills fared. Only one has gotten Gov. Jim Justice’s signature so far — the rest that were passed still await his approval or veto. …

