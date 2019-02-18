What campus carry could look like on WVU’s campus

By JOE SEVERINO

The Daily Athenaeum

After years of being able to successfully defend against various campus carry bills from going into law, WVU is now preparing for the very real possibility of guns being allowed on campus.

House Bill 2519, or the “Campus Carry” bill, if passed, would allow anyone who has a concealed carry permit to carry a gun on campus.

At a Campus Conversation held on Friday, WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said this campus carry bill, unlike others in the past, has seen strong support in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature.

